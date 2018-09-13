Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
EPL News: Manchester United preparing a €90M bid for Brazilian winger

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
9.81K   //    13 Sep 2018, 21:59 IST

Brazil v Costa Rica: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Manchester United interested in Brazilian winger Douglas Costa

What's the rumour?

Manchester United are willing to spend €90 million for the Brazilian winger, Douglas Costa. The Juventus forward has been linked with the Red Devils during his Bayern Munich days. However, he was then loaned to Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

The Italian giants made the loan-deal permanent in the recent transfer window. Italian outlet SportMediaSet claims that he could be sacrificed in the January transfer window in order to balance the books.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has marked a question mark over Douglas Costa's future in Turin.

The heart of the matter

Paul Pogba looks set to part ways with Old Trafford and the Red Devils might use Paul Pogba to initiate the deal. The report also claims that both the Manchester clubs would be in a battle to sign the 27-year-old Brazilian. However, Manchester United's chances seem little realistic considering Anthony Martial's future speculations and on the other hand, the Citizens have already signed Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.

Douglas Costa has only scored 6 goals for Juventus from the last 50 appearances. However, the Brazilian winger possesses excellent dribbling and playmaking skills which might solve the right-wing problem in Jose's team.

Paul Pogba is being linked with Juventus and FC Barcelona while Martial is being linked with Chelsea. Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba's futures in the Theatre of Dreams are uncertain as both the Frenchmen are having an unhealthy relationship with the United boss.

However, if Pogba ends up being a Juventus player United might use it as an opportunity to bring Douglas Costa in. Jose Mourinho has talked about having a Brazilian in the team and Costa might be the last piece of the puzzle in Jose's squad.

Rumour rating/Probability: 6/10

The current situation at Manchester United suggests that if Pogba chooses to leave for Juventus, the Red Devils might make a move for either Dybala or Douglas Costa. However, the old lady would let go of the Brazilian instead of Dybala.

The above-mentioned source might prove to be reliable in case Pogba ends up in the Allianz.

Video


What's next?

It remains to be seen where does Pogba's future lie. On the other hand, if Juventus chooses to offload Costa in order to balance their books, United might still be his destination.




