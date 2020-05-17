Liverpool's fullback duo, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, have been lauded as the world's best

According to former EPL defender Jose Enrique, his former club Liverpool boast of the world's two best fullbacks at the moment- Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The pair have proven their worth as key members of a Reds team that have won three major trophies in the last 12 months. They were also just six points away from securing this season's EPL title, before the unprecedented shutdown in March halted proceedings.

Enrique, who made 161 EPL appearances for Newcastle and Liverpool during his career, believes their form over the last two years has asserted their credentials as football's best.

When asked if Robertson was the planet's leading left-back, he was quoted as saying:

"For me, he has everything. The energy he has makes you tired just looking at him sometimes in the games! How much he goes up and down the wing is unbelievable.

The intensity, I love the intensity [in how] he plays the game, it's unbelievable as well. Obviously the end product is really good as well, his crosses are amazing. He defends well as well, so is the full package really and I believe he's the best left-back in the world for the last two years, definitely."

Robertson has developed leaps and bounds since joining Hull in 2014. After three years with them, during which he helped them achieve promotion to the EPL (2015-16), he joined the Reds in an £8m deal.

The Scotland international endured a slow start to life at Anfield, but flourished during the latter stages of his first season on Merseyside. The rest is history.

27 - Since his Premier League debut in August 2014, Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson has registered 27 assists in the competition, more than any other defender in that time. Adventurous. pic.twitter.com/M1KZxbH1gV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2020

Advertisement

Enrique lavishes praise on another young EPL star

As for Alexander-Arnold, he continued in the same vein, discussing his age and splendid performances in the recent past. Enrique also talked about the eagerness of critics to see him blossom in a midfield role.

"The same as I say with Andy Robertson, I say with Trent: he's the best right-back in the world for the last two years as well and he's still only 21. So many people want to know, 'let's see if he can play in midfield' and everything, I say 'why do you want to change him when he is the best already in his position, he's still only 21 and can improve so much?!'

12 - Trent Alexander-Arnold provided 12 assists in the Premier League in 2018-19; the most by a defender in a single season in the competition’s history. Delivery. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/NPCMUmdwhP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2020

The stats speak for themselves, as far as Alexander-Arnold and his EPL assists are concerned. He's broken league records and continues to do so at an alarming rate, considering the England international already has 12 in 2,550 minutes this term.

Liverpool will be hoping the 2019-20 campaign can eventually resume and be completed, so they are awarded the EPL title. After a record-breaking season where both fullbacks have contributed massively to their success, it is fair to say that they deserve the EPL crown.

Enrique, who played in the same position as Robertson, is well-placed to praise the dynamic duo. Although he retired in 2017, the Spaniard spent nine years in England during his career, and will be happy to see his former side doing well.