EPL star Alexander-Arnold vows Liverpool will be 'as sharp as ever' upon league restart

EPL right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold says that Liverpool will adapt to the current circumstances and will be ready for the league restart. The young Englishman has been in imperious form for the Reds as they are placed unbelievably well to win the EPL.

The Premier League is set to begin again on June 17 after the lockdown and suspension of play amidst COVID-19 fears. Leicester City's 4-0 rout of Aston Villa on March 10 was the last EPL game played this season.

Defending EPL champions Manchester City find themselves in second place and a whopping 25 points behind leaders Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp's men have obliterated every team they've faced in the EPL and have lost just one match so far.

'We'll be ready' says EPL defender Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has been in phenomenal form this campaign

Speaking to the club website about the return of the EPL, Alexander-Arnold spoke about the 'different' circumstances under which they will be playing some important games. He said,

"We've got massive games ahead of us. We've got very important games coming up. But we need to stay focused on ourselves and we obviously know that the circumstances won't be the same as when we left them and the conditions won't be (the same)."

However, he acknowledged that it is a part of football, and it is something the players will have to workaround. The EPL star also vows that his team will be ready to conquer the league upon their return.

The Englishman says Liverpool will be ready for the restart

"But it is what it is, it's a part of football and we need to adapt to that. We're going to try our best to adapt to that. I'm sure when the time comes to play matches again, we'll be ready for that. We'll be as sharp as ever."

Alexander-Arnold is hopeful that they pick up right where they left off, commenting,

"Hopefully, we get back straight to winning ways and push on and see what we can do for the rest of the season."

22 - Since the start of last season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted 22 @premierleague goals - at least five more than any other player - with 10 of those coming from dead balls, also a league-high. Delivery. #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/dnQtY8UwQT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2020

He broke the record for most assists by a defender in a league last season. In 2019/20, Alexander-Arnold has followed it up with another brilliant season as he's registered two goals and 12 assists in the EPL.

Alexander-Arnold's former EPL teammate Jon Flannagan referred to him as the best right-back in the world. He also firmly believes that he will ply his trade in midfield one day.

Speaking to the Athletic, Flannagan said his former teammate is set to play an important role for Liverpool in the future.

"I love watching Trent play. He’s the best right-back in the world at the minute. He’s a fantastic player but he’s also a lovely lad. I’m so happy for him. He’s going to be a crucial part of this Liverpool team for many years to come."

Most Premier League assists by a defender in a single season:



2018-19: Trent Alexander-Arnold (12)

2019-20: Trent Alexander-Arnold (12)



And he almost broke the record. 😅 pic.twitter.com/MmJFft6TcI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2020

Furthermore, the former EPL defender even elaborated on why he feels that Alexander-Arnold could and should end up in midfield. He continued,

"I think he’ll end up playing centre midfield for Liverpool. He’s an amazing right-back but he would be able to pull the strings even more from the centre of the park. He’s got all the attributes to play there."

Liverpool could potentially restart their campaign with a Merseyside derby as the EPL's return is set for June 17.