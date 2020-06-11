EPL star hails Marcus Rashford's role during COVID-19: "He's a massive example to everyone"

Luke Sahw talks about fellow EPL teammate Marcus Rashford in his recent blog.

EPL striker Marcus Rashford raises £20 million for charitable causes in Britain.

Luke Shaw believes Rashford could win the Ballon d'Or one day.

The 22-year-old Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is one of the best young strikers currently playing in the EPL. Rashford has been in great form this season scoring a total 14 goals and making 5 assists in the 22 appearances he has had in the EPL this season before he was sidelined with a back injury.

At the age of 22, Marcus Rashford has made a total of 133 EPL appearances for the Red Devils and has managed to get on the scoresheet a total of 41 times. Manchester United's left-back Luke Shaw recently took to his blog on United's official website where he spoke in length about his teammate, Marcus Rashford.

Luke Shaw heaps praise on EPL fastest rising star

Marcus Rashford had been in great form this season in the EPL before his injury

Marcus Rashford was promoted to the first team in 2015, which is when he met Luke Shaw who was bought by EPL giants Manchester United from Southampton in 2014. The two players have spent the last 5 years in close proximity to each other and are obviously very well aware of each others potential, which is why Shaw has nothing but good things to say about Rashford.

"He’s improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. He’s matured so much. He’s really turned into a man."

The EPL defender then continued on to say that the striker has every chance of winning the Ballon d'Or one day in the future.

“He’s looked unstoppable at times this season and he’s looked so confident. I haven’t seen that in him before. He was always confident, but not to this level, and he’s matured so much.

Marcus Rashford has been absolutely outstanding for Manchester United not only in the EPL but also in Europe. As per Luke Shaw, Rashford's performances are a result of his extreme hard work and the desire to push himself to his limits.

"He knows he has the ability to be one of the best and he’s pushing himself all the time to maximise that. There’s no reason why, if he keeps going, keeps pushing himself, that he can’t win it one day.”

Marcus Rashford praised for his efforts during Covid-19 pandemic

Marcus Rashford has added a lot of value to his name at such a young age and Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw believes its his parents who have played a very crucial role in his upbringing, especially by keeping him grounded to his roots.

Rashford had been sidelined from the EPL and Euro Cup due to a back injury

"I think everyone’s seen the way he’s conducted himself off the pitch; especially during this pandemic, he’s been unbelievable. He’s a massive example to everyone."

He then added that,

"He’s matured so much and a lot of credit for that goes to him and also to his family, who have kept him very grounded. He’s a big inspiration for a lot of young people, especially the ones who are coming through from Manchester."

EPL striker Marcus Rashford raises €20 million for a charity event

Marcus Rashford is looking forward to light up the EPL with his performances.

Marcus Rashford had been sidelined from the EPL and Europa Cup due to a back injury. Not many had expected the player to return this season, however due to the suspension of the league, the striker got enough time to recover. Though despite struggling with an injury during the lockdown, the striker stepped to help his city during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EPL striker partnered with the FairShare Organization to provide kids across the country with free food who were part of the free meal program before the lockdown in the country was initiated. The youngster made an appearl to his fans to donate whatever was possible to help provide children with food during the lockdown.

As per reports, the EPL star set an initial target of £100,000 but crossed that mark very quickly. In fact, if reports are to be believed, Rashford's total donations during this period have crossed the £20 million mark.

With the EPL back on the calendar, the striker has made complete recovery and is ready to hit the ground running. Manchester United restart their EPL season with a match against former manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.