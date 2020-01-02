Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: January 2020

Will Lionel Messi win the Ballon d'Or for a record-breaking 7th time in 2020?

The 2019-20 season is well underway and teams across Europe have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks, as the business end of the season edges closer. After a gruelling festive period in December where games arrived thick and fast, particularly in the Premier League, January promises to be another challenge as managers look to fine-tune their squad to realize their objectives for the season.

While Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are well on course to retaining their domestic crowns, Manchester City and Bayern Munich look like they could be dethroned in the summit, after starting the season in underwhelming fashion by their lofty standards. The Parisian club are expected to win yet another Ligue 1 title after starting the season in stunning style, but there remains a possibility that 4 out 5 of Europe's top-five leagues could have a different league winner from last season, a startling example of the change of landscape in Europe recently.

The Ballon d'Or is the pinnacle of individual honours in club football and is awarded to the most dominant player in Europe annually. In December 2019, Lionel Messi became the first player in the history of the game to win the prized accolade for a record-breaking sixth time, a monumental achievement even for a player blessed with such outrageous ability.

In doing so, the diminutive Argentinian moved ahead of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo and could well add to his tally this year, after starting the season in scintillating fashion despite being sidelined for a brief period owing to an injury. Liverpool and Manchester City's rise in recent season has led to their players being praised globally, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Raheem Sterling, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah enhancing their superstar status in the last 18 months or so.

While predicting the Ballon d'Or winner in January could prove to be a shot in the dark, it is only logical to assume that last years nominees coupled with their recent fortunes could play a pivotal role in deciding who wins the award in December. On that note, let's look at the Ballon d'Or power rankings for January 2020.

10. Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the greatest talents of his generation

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player on the list and Frenchman is not only the most exciting young player in world football but also amongst the finest players in his position currently. Since making a name for himself at Monaco and spearheading the Principality outfit to the Ligue 1 title, Mbappe's stock has continued to grow exponentially, as he's established himself as an indispensable member for PSG as well as the French national team.

Blessed with natural ability in abundance and composure well beyond his year, Mbappe looks set to rule the 2020s and it could be argued that there's hardly another player in world football who has achieved as much as the youngster at such a tender age.

The 20-year-old has registered 18 goals and 9 assists in 19 appearances this season and looks set to continue his heroics well beyond the new year, as the Parisian club look to win yet another league title and make their presence felt in Europe.

