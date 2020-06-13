EPL star Jordan Henderson heaps praise on Jadon Sancho

A host of EPL clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest in Sancho's signature.

EPL and Liverpool star Jordan Henderson has lavished praise on Jadon Sancho, billing him as a special player who has 'something different.' Henderson also provided a piece of advice to his England teammate, who is still just 20 years of age.

Sancho is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment, owing to his flamboyant style of play that includes frightening pace, positional excellence and directness.

An academy product of EPL giants Manchester City as well as Watford, Sancho is having his best season in the top-flight. The winger has already netted 20 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund and is the team's most valuable player.

"Only sky's the limit," says EPL's Henderson on Sancho

Sancho has been linked to many EPL sides including Liverpool

Not just that, Sancho is perhaps the most sought-after footballer in the world, with many EPL sides interested to secure his services. Liverpool themselves have been linked to the winger, alongside Chelsea and Manchester United.

The transfer saga has seen many twists and turns, with each EPL side among the above engaged in a frantic battle.

Since 2006/07, only four players had scored 15+ goals and provided 15+ assists in a single season of a top-five European division:



✓ Lionel Messi (x4)

✓ Eden Hazard (x2)

✓ Cristiano Ronaldo

✓ Luis Suárez



Jadon Sancho has just made it five. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Yvb1kpWBZC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

Henderson sat to discuss various football topics with former EPL defender Rio Ferdinand, and waxed lyrical about Sancho. He said;

"A lot of people are speaking about him (Sancho). He is a top player, a special player, that in training he has got something different and he's sharp and able to get past players with ease."

At times, top EPL target Sancho has been unplayable

With the attributes that he possesses, he could become a world-beater according to EPL midfielder Henderson. However, the Liverpool skipper also mentioned that all Sancho must do is continue working hard and listen to the people around him. Henderson further added;

"Also he's got a good head on his shoulders, he loves football, wants to improve, listen and learn so if he just continues on that path the sky's the limit for him really. He just needs to keep working hard and listening to the people around him and keep doing what he's doing."

16 assists in 24 games 🎯



Jadon @Sanchooo10 is now BVB’s single-season assist record holder 🌟 pic.twitter.com/AMhipHEsD6 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 23, 2020

With 17 goals and as many assists in the Bundesliga, Sancho has already provided the impression that he could go on to become one of the best around. EPL leaders Liverpool have been linked to him after missing out on longstanding target Timo Werner. However, it'll be interesting to see if they can dish out over £100 million during their present financial crisis post COVID-19.

The player himself admitted he was shocked to know his transfer fee while addressing the speculation. He remarked;

"Woah! I don't know what to say to that. Do I feel like playing in England again? I don't know. It's the future. You never know what could happen, so we wait and see. I'm happy to be a part of Dortmund."

Fellow EPL sides Chelsea and Manchester United seem to be better equipped to recruit him at present, but it'll be interesting to see what the player chooses amid immense interest. The club's project, manager, teammates and ambitions are some of the boxes Sancho would consider should he decide to play in the EPL.