EPL star Mateo Kovacic lavishes praise on Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Kovacic has become a force to reckon with under Frank Lampard

Chelsea's Croatian star Mateo Kovacic has praised Frank Lampard for facilitating his emergence as one of EPL's best midfielders. The midfielder has made a name for himself alongside Jorginho in the heart of Chelsea's midfield and continues to make waves in the EPL.

Mateo Kovacic hails Frank Lampard and explains how he can take his game to the next level under the Chelsea legend. https://t.co/Ykm0kGsV0t — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) May 25, 2020

Mateo Kovacic joined EPL club Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2019 and immediately impressed Maurizio Sarri. Kovacic won the Europa League in his first season at Chelsea and played an important role in the club's 4-1 victory against EPL rivals Arsenal in the final.

The midfielder also praised the administrative structures at Chelsea and stated that he feels blessed to be a part of one of the best clubs in the EPL.

"I did not know that Chelsea was such a huge club. It is so organised and such an amazing club. I'm really proud and happy to be a part of such a great club and we had quite a good first year under Maurizio Sarri, winning the Europa League."

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic aspires to be like EPL legend Frank Lampard

Lampard turns to Kovacic regularly to solve problems in Chelsea's midfield

Kovacic described Frank Lampard as his footballing idol and said that there was a lot that he could pick up from the legendary midfielder's game.

Frank Lampard took over the reins from Maurizio Sarri in 2019 and has done a commendable job at Chelsea. The former Derby County manager has taken Chelsea to fourth place in the EPL table and the club is set to qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League.

Kovacic applauded Lampard's work with Chelsea's young stalwarts in training and the experience and character he brings to the team.

"I think from the first moment, we felt good. I liked the way he was training us, it was really hard. I liked his character and how he was speaking to the team."

Kovacic has been a standout player for Chelsea in the EPL since Lampard's arrival. The Croatian midfielder has formed an excellent relationship with former Napoli midfielder Jorginho.

Frank Lampard has successfully implemented a possession-based system with the two technically gifted midfielders. This system has seen Chelsea regularly outclass rival EPL teams on the pitch.

Mateo Kovacic vs Manchester City (A)



- 1 Assist

- 94 % Pass Completion

- 1 Key Pass

- 5 Successful Dribbles Completed

- 12 Ground Duels Won

- 5 Long Balls Completed

- 2 Interceptions

- 4 Tackles



What a performance from the Croatian🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/oyvXVfE3gt — TM🩸 (@tmuni2x) May 23, 2020

The 26-year-old Kovacic also acknowledged that he had a lot to learn and was grateful to have Frank Lampard by his side. Lampard is still the top goalscoring midfielder in Chelsea's history and has singlehandedly won Chelsea several crucial EPL fixtures with his goals.

Lampard was a prolific goalscorer with Chelsea

Kovacic expressed his ambition to emulate his manager's goalscoring exploits and said that he had found the perfect role model.

"I think I can learn a lot from him because all the things that I am missing from my game like scoring goals and being more direct, these are things that Frank Lampard was amazing at in his playing career. He is a great manager and a great person."

Mateo Kovacic has scored a goal apiece in the EPL and the Champions League this season. While the Croatian may not be the most lethal in front of goal, he is very effective in the middle of the pitch and serves as the beating heart of Chelsea.

Kovacic has a long way to go and under Frank Lampard's tutelage, we may just witness the emergence of one of the finest modern-day midfielders in the EPL.