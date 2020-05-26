Giroud celebrating a goal

Chelsea EPL star Olivier Giroud demonstrated how to score the perfect volley on a video on the official Chelsea YouTube channel.

The Frenchman was very instructive in his demonstration.

EPL star Giroud shares tips on perfecting the volley

Giroud scoring a goal against Everton in a recent Premier League game

Olivier Giroud first starts by defining what a volley is.

"A volley is kind of when you hit the ball, when you shoot the ball but without a bounce so you hit the ball when the ball is in the air."

He then starts the masterclass by talking about how we should keep eyes on the ball.

"Always keep your eyes on the ball. Your body has to be kind of shoulders in front of the goal."

[Interieur Bleus] @_OlivierGiroud_ nous accueille chez lui et nous donne de ses nouvelles en cette période de confinement #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/8hZvq1UA9z — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) April 23, 2020

He mentions how the body should be positioned appropriately.

Advertisement

"The ball is here, if you receive the ball from the right side for example, it's not nice to be like that- you have to face the goal all the time."

He talks about the importance of the arms while executing the volley.

"Your arms are very very important regarding the balance, you will need to hit the ball well. You need to have great balance while doing so."

Giroud checking on Ndombele during a recent EPL match with Spurs

He then goes into the the mechanism of the volley.

"So always look at the ball, have great balance on your step-in foot, right foot for me and then hit the ball when it's not too high, for example, it should not be too high (near the head) or too low (very close to the ground)."

"And then hit the balll with the outside of your foot to give the ball good whip and keep it at a goal height. If you can take it from inside (foot) you can, but it's going to be an inside volley. It will miss a bit of power so the most powerful volley is from the outside."

He later said that the volley is a very important tool in a striker's repertoire, as sometimes a striker doesn't have enough time to react and control the ball to finish with the first touch. He says it's his favourite skill in his locker.

Giroud's EPL career

Frank Lampard on phase one training, and behind-closed-doors football... ⚽️ — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 23, 2020

Olivier Giroud has been in the EPL for 8 seasons now. He has played for the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the EPL. The World Cup-winning striker has scored 89 EPL goals in 218 appearances for Arsenal and 7 EPL goals in 49 appearances for the Chelsea.

He has scored some vital goals for both these teams in the EPL. He has also scored some goal of the season contenders in the EPL. He was also a very important part of the famous Jack Wilshere goal against Norwich in the 13/14 EPL season.

He has won four FA Cups, 3 Community Shield and one Europa League title during his time in the EPL. He has become a rather underrated striker in the EPL for his ability to bring other players into play with his tremendous holdup play.

His EPL career has been rather unfairly riddled with jokes about his pace. There has not been a focus on his technical ability and he's unfortunately never won the EPL despite coming close in the 15/16 season.

He's constantly had to prove people wrong in the EPL and still does at Chelsea. He has been in great form in the EPL after being reinstated into the Chelsea first team.