EPL star Richarlison reveals why he snubbed Barcelona and Manchester United offers

EPL forward Richarlison says he had offers from Barcelona and Manchester United.

The EPL star has scored 26 goals in the Everton career.

EPL forward Richarlison has cleared the air on his widely circulated transfer speculation, claiming that he received offers from FC Barcelona and Manchester United. The Everton talisman also revealed that he rejected both the requests as he did not want to leave his teammates mid-way through the EPL season.

Richarlison admitted that an offer from Barcelona caught his attention, but he was happy at Everton.

The 23-year-old is one of the most talented wingers in the EPL, owing to his direct nature of play, finishing ability and technical brilliance. He is currently in his second season with the Toffees, and is the second-highest scorer for his side behind the young Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Regardless of the state Everton were in during the previous and ongoing EPL season, Richarlison continued to excel in various roles across the front three.

"It's bad to leave teammates like this," says EPL's Richarlison

Richarlison has 26 goals for EPL side Everton

It has, however, been a case of sheer hard work and passion for the winger. Richarlison was a part of Brazilian club Fluminense, for whom he netted 15 goals in 36 appearances in his last season with them.

EPL side Watford scouted him and brought him to the top-tier of English football, where he featured 41 times in the 2017-18 term.

The 23-year-old was then signed by his former manager Marco Silva at Everton. All in all, he has taken giant strides since switching to Goodison Park, having scored 26 goals in just 69 appearances.

Richarlison has scored in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time:



⚽️ vs. Leicester

⚽️ vs. Liverpool

⚽️ vs. Chelsea



Two with the head, one with the shoulder. 😉 pic.twitter.com/B90rA4i4Dr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 7, 2019

He became the subject of varied interest from clubs across Europe, with Barcelona among the potential suitors. Reports also claimed that EPL side Everton had rejected a whopping £85 million bid from the Catalan giants.

Richarlison himself had signed a bumper new deal with the EPL outfit in 2019. Expressing his delight on a five-year contract, he had remarked:

"I intend to be here a long time. This was the club which gave me the opportunity to show my football. It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League."

EPL forward Richarlison is one of Everton's most passionate servants at present

Now, he has reiterated his passion to play for Everton in the EPL. Revealing that he had a couple of huge offers, the Brazil international said:

"There were lots of offers during the season, from Barcelona, from Manchester (United). But the club opted to keep me in the group and I didn't want to leave in the middle of the season. It's bad to leave team-mates like this."

🗣 | "The Merseyside derby is among world football’s most historic and meaningful fixtures.



"In every country I have worked, this game caught the people’s imagination.



"But tonight’s match is significant for reasons other than football."@MrAncelotti. #TogetherEverton — Everton (@Everton) June 21, 2020

The EPL forward added, saying that the Barcelona offer did impact him.

"Of course you feel impacted, Barcelona is one of the greatest clubs in the world, but I think happiness plays its part as well," he concluded.

The prominence and affection he receives at Everton is surely unmatched, while a move from Barcelona would have seen his time on the pitch reduce as well.

Richarlison will be gearing up for what is one of EPL's most decorated match-ups, the Merseyside derby. The match is set to take place at Goodison later on Sunday.

