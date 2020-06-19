Everton v Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool travel to Goodison Park to take on arch-rivals Everton in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten against Everton and the Toffees haven't beaten Liverpool in the Premier League since 2010.

Liverpool are inching closer to mathematically sealing the Premier League title

Everton host arch-rivals Liverpool in the 265th Merseyside derby in English football history, as they aim to inflict the Reds' second defeat of the season. The 2019-20 Premier League season has belonged to Jurgen Klopp's men, who are a staggering 22 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Liverpool are just two wins away from securing their first league title in over 30 years and will look to take another step towards domestic kingship with a victory.

With 27 wins from 29 Premier League games so far this season, the Reds recorded the greatest start to a league season in the history of Europe's top five leagues and have led the league table from the opening day of the campaign.

The Toffees, on the other hand, have been rejuvenated since Carlo Ancelotti arrived at the club. The Italian has breathed new life into Goodison Park and restored Everton to the top half of the table, as they currently find themselves occupying 9th position in the Premier League standings.

Everton v Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 5-2 in December and also secured a 1-0 victory over the Toffees a month later in the FA Cup.

Everton's last Premier League victory in the Merseyside derby dates as far back as October 2010, when Mikel Arteta and Tim Cahill spurred them onto a 2-0 success at Goodison Park.

Everton form guide: D-W-W-L-D-L

Liverpool form guide: L-W-L-L-W-L

Everton v Liverpool Team News

Divock Origi could be handed a rare Premier League start

Liverpool have a few fitness concerns, as the likes of Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri are unlikely to make the matchday squad owing to injuries. The Reds are also sweating over the fitness of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, who are both doubtful for the game at Goodison Park.

While James Milner is on standby to deputize for Robertson, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are in line to take Salah's place in the XI if the Egyptian loses the battle to prove his fitness.

The likes of Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot are expected to be named on the substitutes bench, as Klopp confirmed earlier that the impressive trio would be given opportunities in the title run-in.

Injuries: Nathaniel Clyne, Xherdan Shaqiri

Doubtful: Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah

Suspensions: None

Everton v Liverpool Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Lucas Digne; Bernard, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Everton v Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League season right from the get-go and are inching closer to their coronation. The enforced break due to COVID-19 came at the right time for both sides, as they struggled to find consistency in the lead-up to it.

However, Klopp's side have too much quality for Everton and are expected to secure yet another victory over their arch-rivals. The Reds are currently 45 points clear of Ancelotti and co and are expected to increase the gap further with a victory.

Prediction: Everton 0-2 Liverpool

