EPL stars open up on discomforts of COVID-19 test in new Manchester City documentary

EPL giants release video chronicling Project Restart and how the club is dealing with it

EPL defending champions show in detail the steps taken for precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic

Enter caption

EPL side Manchester City have released a YouTube documentary titled "City Restart, Episode 1", in which the club have shown what steps they have taken with regards to Project Restart.

Project Restart is the official title given to the restart of the EPL post the COVID-19 lockdown period. The EPL restarts on the 17th of this month, with Sheffield United facing Aston Villa in the first match.

Manchester City have released a video regarding the measures taken against COVID-19

"The test is not comfortable. But it is what it is." EPL stars get ready for Project Restart

Clive Wilton, the EPL club's Facilities Manager, gave an interview on the 13th of May explaining the schedule of the testing. He also talked about when the training could take place.

"It came through from the Premier League. Testing could be this Sunday and Monday. If a return to protocol gets passed at the shareholders meeting any club can begin small group training Tuesday afternoon if they want."

IT'S HERE! 👀



A fascinating look behind the scenes at our return to football.



City Restart | Episode One "Operation Restart" 🎬https://t.co/Vn9sJmy2RP — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 12, 2020

On the 18th of May, players and coach Pep Guardiola all reported for training. Rodri, the defensive midfielder bought last season from Atletico Madrid, explained the testing process.

"The COVID test is really easy. They use a small kind of stick and they use it in your mouth and in your nose and that's when they take the proof of the test and they examine and analyse."

Advertisement

The EPL club's central defender Aymeric Laporte admitted that the test was not comfortable.

Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

"The test is not comfortable to be honest. But it's okay, it is what it is. So we do it and we will do it more times."

Mark Roberts, the assistant CFA manager of the EPL team, was emphatic about reminding everyone about the importance of social distancing.

"When we come into groups, what we want to remind everybody of is the social distancing aspect. So, all around the perimeter of the pitch, all four pitches on the tarmac, we're going to spray the social distancing two-metre reminders. We'll also indicate a route at the end of the training to take you to the indoor pitch."

Barry Hamilton, the strength and conditioning coach of the EPL side, explained how the gym facilities would function.

"They come in. If you need the medical you go. If not, you come into the gym, you filter down here. You have a designated area. And then once you're done, you go up and out that way."

Sam Erith, the Head of Sport Sciences, admitted that the EPL club had to be cautious with regards to their players.

"So many departments have been working non-stop. They have been working with the EPL and working with all these restrictions to try and make sure we can get back. We look after the players, the medical team has been working extremely hard. We have to be careful about how we train them. They've had a long period of time off."

Aymeric Laporte was apparently involved in a friendly game at the Etihad yesterday. If he is fit, every single player in Manchester City’s squad will be available for selection. Lovely stuff. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) June 12, 2020

EPL giants Manchester City are second in the EPL table, 25 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Their first match of Project Restart is against Arsenal this Thursday.