EPL teams: fans, social media and attendance

English Premier League is one of the best leagues in football with many amazing and competitive teams. It is the most unpredictable league with many teams who have the potential to win the trophy. The Premier League is the most-watched sports league in the world, with a TV audience of 4.7 billion people across the world.

The League consists of 20 teams and each of them plays 38 matches every year. Every season the bottom three teams get relegated and the top two teams in the Championship Division get promoted to Premier League and next four in the Championship Division have to compete against each other for the final spot.

The all-time Premier League highest goalscorer is Alan Shearer with 260 goals and the most appearances in the EPL have been by Gareth Barry (653 matches).

We all know EPL has many followers and everyone supports their favorite team. All the teams have a huge set of supporters and now let us take a look at the top five teams with the most social media followers and their average crowd attendance.

#5 Manchester City

Man City Fans

Manchester City came into EPL in the year 1899 and they won their first major trophy by beating Bolton Wanders in 1904 to win the FA Cup.

Now, this summer they brought in Riyad Mahrez and it was their costliest buy ever, which was worth 60 million euros. Their manager is Pep Guardiola and they won the EPL last year with the help of their top scorer Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City have won the Premier League thrice and the FA Cup five times. They have a big fan base and usually, their average attendance is 53.812 fans at their ground, they are ranked number five at the most attendance.

They also have a large scale social media following with a total of 48,775,083 including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

#4 Liverpool

Liverpool Fans

Liverpool is fourth in the list with total supporters of 50,436,057 on social media. The club has won 5 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 18 League titles, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, and 15 FA Community Shields.

Liverpool was founded in the year 1892, later the club joined the Football League in 1893 and has played at their home ground Anfield since then. Their average attendance is 53.049, ranked at number six.

Liverpool is currently guided under their manager Jurgen Klopp and their star player Mohamed Salah. They would be hoping to lift the trophy this year.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal fans

Arsenal or Gunners are one of those teams with many die-hard fans. They were founded in the year 1886 and have won many trophies since then, which consist of 13 League titles, a record 13 FA Cups, 15 FA Community Shields, two League Cups, one League Centenary Trophy, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and one Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

They got into First Division football in 1904 and completed the 20th century with the highest average league position. Unai Emery is currently the manager and he has named Laurent Koscielny as the captain of Arsenal. They have an average attendance of 59,323, ranked at number three and they have a social media support of 63,141,968.

#2 Chelsea

Chelsea Fans

Chelsea was founded in 1905 and the club's home ground since then has been Stamford Bridge. Chelsea won the First Division title in 1955, fifty years later.

Chelsea have won an enormous amount of trophies which include eight FA Cups, five League Cups, four FA Community Shields, two UEFA Cup Winners' Cups, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Europa League and one UEFA Super Cup.

Chelsea is now steered under Maurizio Sarri, their manager and Eden Hazard would be their captain. They have an average attendance of 41,282, ranked at number eight and their social media support is 71,829,739 which puts them at second.

#1 Manchester United

Man Utd Fans

Manchester United are also known as the 'red devils' and they have been the most successful team in EPL, by winning the trophy 13 times.

They have won 20 League titles, 12 FA Cups, 5 League Cups, a record 21 FA Community Shields, three UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA Europa League, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Jose Mourinho is currently the manager of the 'Red Devils' and Paul Pogba is the captain from this season. Manchester Utd has the best average attendance of 74,976 which is way above the other teams.

They also have the most social media support which is of 114,299,875 fans. Man Utd have not won a single EPL from the 2014 season, just after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and would be hoping to win one soon.

This is the list of all the teams and their social media support in Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. As we can see Manchester United are leading by a big margin and others follow under them. So the crowd is behind all the teams but can all of them become better and try to win the trophy this year, let's wait and see.