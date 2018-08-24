EPL: Top 3 goals of week 2

Manchester City v Stoke City - Premier League

The matches of week 2 of the English Premier League 2018 have been played, and we have been treated with great goals and mind-boggling skills, surprising scores, controversial wins and what have you. Some of the matches featured incredible goals, and we bring to you today the topmost goals of the week 2 of the Premier League.

# Aguero's 1st goal against Huddersfield.

Aguero's first goal takes the number four spot on our list. We chose this goal because of its beauty and technicality it involves. Aguero received a direct pass from the Manchester City keeper, Ederson through a goal kick. Aguero then drifted downwards of the pitch, creating space for himself. The Huddersfield keeper rushed out to challenge him, but he turned away from goal to keep space between him and the goalkeeper and lifted the ball above the keeper into the empty net. Aguero used a great technique to score from such an angle and deserves the number four spot on our list.

