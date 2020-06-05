EPL Training Roundup: Big six prepare for exhilarating fixture list

With the EPL restart only a few days away, the giants of English football seem intent on improving their preparations.

Liverpool is currently days away from winning the EPL title but the Champions League places are up for grabs.

The biggest clubs in the EPL gear up for the restart

The biggest clubs in the EPL took to the pitch earlier in the week to prepare for the restart of the Premier League on the 17th of June. The first two weeks of the Premier League restart bear witness to several exciting fixtures and the EPL's biggest clubs are currently in a rat-race to improve their players' match fitness ahead of the restart.

Ahead of the much-awaited EPL restart, the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Liverpool showed off their training chops at their respective stadiums to prepare for a hectic EPL schedule.

Tottenham played a training match at an empty Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and other Tottenham stars took part in an intense training match in their home stadium earlier today. The London club has struggled in the EPL this season and is in the eighth place in the Premier League table.

Tottenham's opening match is against Manchester United side. With the Red Devils rejuvenated by the acquisition of Bruno Fernandes, Jose Mourinho will have to rediscover his magic touch to sustain Tottenham's push for Champions League qualification.

EPL's 'big six' clubs lead the way with training preparations

Manchester City's stars have been hard at work in training

Manchester City has been terribly underwhelming this season and needs to make amends going into the last ten games of the EPL season. The club has arguably the most difficult fixture list of the 'big six' and will have to summon the entirety of its immense squad depth to deal with a highly congested schedule.

Manchester City's biggest stars were seen training hard on Thursday and the likes of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne were hard at work. The creative maestros are crucial to Pep Guardiola's style of play and will be crucial to Manchester City's success.











Leroy Sane was also seen training with his teammates. The German winger has been linked with a move away from the EPL and has struggled with injuries this season.

Manchester City's first fixture in the restarted EPL season sees the club take on an improving Arsenal side.

Alexandre Lacazette will be hoping to make an impact ahead of the restart

Pep Guardiola's former assistant and pupil Mikel Arteta has had a positive effect on the North London side and has managed to push Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe on the road to improvement.

Elsewhere, EPL's champions-in-waiting Liverpool is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth road to the club's first EPL title in three decades. Jurgen Klopp has worked wonders with the side and his emphasis on hard work seems to have rubbed off on his talented players.

Liverpool's star defenders were seen practising their ball control in stunning footage published by the EPL club's official website. Trent Alexander-Arnold, in particular, was scintillating with his first touch.

Liverpool needs only two more victories to seal a much-awaited EPL title. The Merseyside club sits pretty at the top of the table on 82 points and has a 25-point lead over rivals Manchester City.

If Manchester City loses to Arsenal on the opening day of the restart, Liverpool has a massive chance of winning the EPL title in the Merseyside derby against Everton. For the moment, however, these dreams will have to be put on hold for some hard work on the training field.