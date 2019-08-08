EPL Transfer News: Andy Carroll completes move to Newcastle United

Andy Carroll has returned to his former club, Newcastle United.

What's the story?

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Andy Carroll on a one-year deal. The Englishman was a free agent after leaving West Ham United at the end of last season.

In case you didn't know...

A product of Newcastle United's youth academy, Carroll signed his first professional contract with the Magpies in 2011. The Englishman played 80 league games during his first spell with the club, scoring 31 goals in the process.

The 30-year-old left The Magpies to join Liverpool for £35 million in 2011, a deal which made him the most expensive English player at the time.

However, his move to the Reds didn't go as planned and he managed to score just six goals in his 44 Premier League appearances for the Merseysiders. He was loaned out to West Ham United during the 2012-13 season and later joined the London-based club permanently in 2013.

The 30-year-old played 126 games during his time with the Hammers and scored 33 goals.

The heart of the matter

Carroll has now officially returned to his former club, Newcastle United, on a free. The Englishman has signed an initial one-year contract with the Magpies.

The Gateshead-born striker is the club's fifth acquisition of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems.

Speaking on his return, Carroll said:

“It feels very good. My friends and family are here, and it’s the club that I support – it is home.

“I enjoyed the time I spent here, and hopefully I can carry on where I left off. When I left eight-and-a-half years ago, I was scoring goals and I was enjoying my football. It’s been a pretty tough time since then, and I just want to get back to that.

“I know it’s home. I’ve played here, I’ve spoken to the fans – I am a fan – and my family is here. For me to get back to where I was, I think this is the only place for me.”

What's next?

Newcastle United will kickstart their Premier League campaign against Arsenal on Sunday.