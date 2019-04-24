Real Madrid offer €30 million plus Asensio for Liverpool star but the Reds will only sell on one condition and more EPL Transfer News: April 24, 2019

Umid Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 3.85K // 24 Apr 2019, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Pogba and De Gea should be sold

Manchester United superstars Paul Pogba and David De Gea should be sold if they want to leave, according to former Red Devils star Steve Coppell. De Gea is yet to agree to a new contract and Pogba is being linked to Real Madrid.

And Coppell thinks that there is a lot of confusion surrounding the future of the duo and claimed that they should be allowed to leave if they want to.

“The Pogbas, the goalkeeper [De Gea] - there seems to be so much indecision with the key players within the team, whether they want to stay, whether they want to go,” he said.

“If they want to go, get rid of them!

He stated that the Red Devils should sign players who would love to play for the club with pride. He is of the opinion that players should be fully committed to the clubs they play for instead of thinking about money or other big clubs around the world.

He concluded by stating that Manchester United are a club whose fan base expect the players to give it their all on the pitch, which is why such players should be targeted.

“Get people who want to play, who have the pride in the shirt, where playing for Manchester United actually means something special for them. It is without doubt one of the most special clubs in world football and you need players who are 100 per cent committed rather than looking for a next contract maybe at another club or maybe in another country.

“Manchester United demand what their supporters provide on a weekly basis, which is 100 per cent commitment.”

1 / 5 NEXT