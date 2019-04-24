×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid offer €30 million plus Asensio for Liverpool star but the Reds will only sell on one condition and more EPL Transfer News: April 24, 2019

Umid Dey
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.85K   //    24 Apr 2019, 22:30 IST

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Pogba and De Gea should be sold

Manchester United superstars Paul Pogba and David De Gea should be sold if they want to leave, according to former Red Devils star Steve Coppell. De Gea is yet to agree to a new contract and Pogba is being linked to Real Madrid.

And Coppell thinks that there is a lot of confusion surrounding the future of the duo and claimed that they should be allowed to leave if they want to.

“The Pogbas, the goalkeeper [De Gea] - there seems to be so much indecision with the key players within the team, whether they want to stay, whether they want to go,” he said.

“If they want to go, get rid of them!

He stated that the Red Devils should sign players who would love to play for the club with pride. He is of the opinion that players should be fully committed to the clubs they play for instead of thinking about money or other big clubs around the world.

He concluded by stating that Manchester United are a club whose fan base expect the players to give it their all on the pitch, which is why such players should be targeted.

“Get people who want to play, who have the pride in the shirt, where playing for Manchester United actually means something special for them. It is without doubt one of the most special clubs in world football and you need players who are 100 per cent committed rather than looking for a next contract maybe at another club or maybe in another country.
“Manchester United demand what their supporters provide on a weekly basis, which is 100 per cent commitment.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Sadio Mane Marco Asensio EPL Transfer News & Rumors Liverpool Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds midfielder to leave in the summer, Liverpool's hopes of signing LaLiga star dashed and more: March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool will only consider selling superstar for €200 million, 20-goal star advised against Arsenal move and more Premier League transfer news: April 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds interested in Real Madrid midfielder, Turkish giants eye move for Liverpool loanee and more: March 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool willing to sell superstar for €170 million, Real Madrid close to completing third signing and more: Premier League transfer news - April 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Barcelona to hurt Real Madrid with signing of Liverpool superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Madrid target set to sign new deal and more – April 21, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool want Vinicius Jr. in exchange for superstar, Manchester United set to pay Serie A star’s release clause and more: EPL Transfer Roundup, April 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool could sign Real Madrid superstar on one condition, Chelsea offer €30 million for Fabregas replacement and more - January 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Star winger responds to Real Madrid transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer cash + Gareth Bale for Premier League superstar, Juventus to offer Paulo Dybala + €50 million for Liverpool superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester City to offer €150 million plus superstar to sign major Real Madrid target, Liverpool winger set to leave for massive pay-rise and more – EPL Transfer News: April 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us