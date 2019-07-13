EPL transfer news: Everton close to signing Fabian Delph

Fabian Delph is close to becoming an Everton player

What's the story?

As reported by The Telegraph, Everton are closing in on the £8 million signing of Fabian Delph from Manchester City.

In case you didn't know...

Having joined the club in 2015, Fabian Delph has seen his game time reduce gradually at the Ethiad. Although he got to play in his preferred midfield position at the start of his Manchester City career, the Englishman was soon used as a left-back by Pep Guardiola after the injuries to his full-backs in the squad.

With the signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid, it is unlikely that Delph could regain his position in City's midfield. Hence, with just one year left in his contract, the Champions are willing to offload the 29-year-old and Everton seems to be his next destination.

The heart of the matter

With his experience at the highest level, Delph is a good option for Everton at a meagre £8 million. He would strengthen the team's midfield and add a bit of quality to it. Hence, Everton manager Marco Silva has gone ahead in favour of a move for the player.

Everton is a good place for Delph to restart his club career. Most of the top teams are unlikely to invest in him and hence, at this point in time, a team which is on the hinges of European qualification would serve his aspirations better.

What's next?

An £8million deal for Delph will indeed be a good signing by Everton. However, the club could also focus on signing a forward in this transfer window.

Having signed Rodri and Angelino, Manchester City might not benefit a lot form Delph's services. Rather than letting go of him for free next summer, it is a wise option to sell the midfielder this summer.