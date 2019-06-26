×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus could sign Paul Pogba with external help, Liverpool rejected the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente and more EPL transfer news June 25, 2019

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.54K   //    26 Jun 2019, 21:46 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

All about Pogba

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that the Red Devils should not have to keep any player at the club that doesn’t want to stay – including Paul Pogba.

While Neville did add that the Frenchman makes the Old Trafford outfit better, he also stated that the players will have to be 100% into the Manchester United cause.

“They don't have to keep any player [that doesn’t want to stay],” he said.
“Manchester United are a better team when Paul Pogba plays but if players don't want to be at the club - that doesn't mean Pogba, he may want to be at the club - you have to get everybody onside and aligned with where you're going.

Neville then added that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main job now is to figure out which players want to stay and which players want to leave before stating that United should buy first before selling.

“Ultimately, that's the first thing Ole had to do - to work out who was going to be ready for the club moving forward. I'm still unsure on many players. I see the speculation on Sky Sports News and online and it looks like it could be moving all the time. You've got to get players in before you let them go because being armed with the money makes you vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, according to a report from Corriere Dello Sport, Juventus can sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United with the help of sponsors Adidas. United want €150 million for the player and Juventus are asking for help from Adidas, who provide them with €51 million a year, owing to their contractual agreement.


 

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester United Paul Pogba Marcos Llorente EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
Advertisement
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool ace admits to wanting to leave club, Juventus fear Manchester United could sign their target and more - April 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United reject the chance to sign Neymar, Tottenham will have to pay €50 million to sign Dani Ceballos and more Premier League transfer news: June 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Liverpool could sign world-class Barcelona star on one condition, Manchester United steal signing from Atletico Madrid and more – May 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Pogba calls Sarri to force through Juventus switch
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea have a plan to sign €80 million star, Liverpool & Manchester United contact club for world-class midfielder and more - April 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Barcelona offer world-class superstar each for Paul Pogba, Liverpool using trump card to sign De Ligt and more Premier League transfer news: May 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Pogba reportedly rejects Barcelona, Barca want United star to replace Coutinho and more Premier League transfer news: June 10, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool in contact with €80 million Manchester United target, Real Madrid target willing to take pay-cut to join the Galacticos and more Premier League transfer news: May 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offer €4 million payrise to Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona to offer €30 million + Dembele for Liverpool star and more Premier League transfer news: June 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Solskjaer wants to sell Pogba to raise funds
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us