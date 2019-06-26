Juventus could sign Paul Pogba with external help, Liverpool rejected the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente and more EPL transfer news June 25, 2019

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

All about Pogba

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that the Red Devils should not have to keep any player at the club that doesn’t want to stay – including Paul Pogba.

While Neville did add that the Frenchman makes the Old Trafford outfit better, he also stated that the players will have to be 100% into the Manchester United cause.

“They don't have to keep any player [that doesn’t want to stay],” he said.

“Manchester United are a better team when Paul Pogba plays but if players don't want to be at the club - that doesn't mean Pogba, he may want to be at the club - you have to get everybody onside and aligned with where you're going.

Neville then added that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s main job now is to figure out which players want to stay and which players want to leave before stating that United should buy first before selling.

“Ultimately, that's the first thing Ole had to do - to work out who was going to be ready for the club moving forward. I'm still unsure on many players. I see the speculation on Sky Sports News and online and it looks like it could be moving all the time. You've got to get players in before you let them go because being armed with the money makes you vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, according to a report from Corriere Dello Sport, Juventus can sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United with the help of sponsors Adidas. United want €150 million for the player and Juventus are asking for help from Adidas, who provide them with €51 million a year, owing to their contractual agreement.

1 / 5 NEXT