EPL Transfer News: Lyon president says Tanguy Ndombele's price tag will increase to £72m if Tottenham delay pursuit 

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
104   //    28 Jun 2019, 16:27 IST

Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

What’s the story?

Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, has been told to complete the signing of Tanguy Ndombele or they will have to pay more for the midfielder, should the transfer get delayed.

Spurs have almost sealed the deal for the signing of Ndombele, but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is getting frustrated with how the Premier league side is dragging their pursuit.

In case you didn’t know…

Levy and Aulas have dealt with each other before over the signing of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris seven years ago. On the Lloris deal in 2012, Aulas said:

“We had people speaking all night with Daniel Levy. He talks a lot and goes back on what we’ve agreed in writing. Agreements have not at all been respected.
We had email exchanges which have been contradicted, so that’s made it very complicated.
It’s been very, very difficult. I’ve got 25 years of experience as a president of a club and it’s our 16th participation in a European competition in a row. But this is very rare in the football world. The negotiation with the Tottenham directors has been the hardest I have ever had to undergo in these 25 years.”

The heart of the matter

Daniel Levy has been handed an ultimatum by Aulas to seal the signing of Ndombele, or else, the North London club would lose the race to his signature. He said:

“If I wait another 8 days, it will be €80m. Tottenham made us an opening offer worth €45m. Then, we discussed more. Nothing is done, I can assure you. We are not in a hurry either. Tanguy has shown his qualities with the French national team. He is one of our best players. How much is he worth? I do not know, but not just €45m.”

Spurs are willing to break their club record to land Ndombele, as an earlier bid of €45m was already rejected.

What's next?

Spurs are often known for dragging their feet over signings, but this time around, amid the pace of the modern day transfer window, they will have to dish out the deserved price for the highly-rated midfielder.

The Lilywhites endured a decent yet trophy-less season last time around, and given how their rivals are bolstering their squads, the UCL runners-up will have to snap up the Ndombele deal without further fuss.

