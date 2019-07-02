Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils' huge bid for Harry Maguire rejected by Leicester City

What's the news?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Leicester City have rejected Manchester United's huge bid for Harry Maguire.

It was reported that Manchester United have taken a lead over arch-rivals Manchester City after submitting a £70 million bid for the center-back.

In case you didn't know...

Harry Maguire has proven himself to be an asset for Leicester City since arriving at the club in the summer of 2017 The 26-year-old has been pivotal for his team at the back in the Premier League and his consistent displays have garnered huge attention from Premier League giants.

The England defender signed a five-year contract with his current club last year.

The center-back also impressed pundits and critics alike with his displays in the World Cup, which saw England reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Known for his superior defensive abilities, Maguire is also extremely intelligent and mature on and off the ball. It is an open secret that the defender is one of the top names on Manchester United's wishlist.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been busy in the current summer transfer window after enduring an abysmal campaign. They have already signed promising youngsters like Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to bolster their squad.

The heart of the matter

Maguire has been on United's wishlist for some time now but the Red Devils were reluctant to bid for the player due to the player's extremely high asking price.

Leicester City have turned down Manchester United’s £70million bid for Harry Maguire, Sky Sports News understands.https://t.co/WA1LaysdKA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 2, 2019

As per the report, Manchester United have moved ahead of City to make an audacious bid for Maguire but Leicester City have turned it down. The Foxes will not want one of their prized assets to move away from the club and they will want a fee of around £75 million for the defender.

What's next?

The Red Devils are in dire need of a center-back after their poor 2018/19 campaign. But it is unlikely that they will pay over £75 million and break the transfer record for defenders. If they do sign Maguire, it will take their transfer spending close to £140 million in the summer.