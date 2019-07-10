×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

EPL transfer news: Maxi Gomez to West Ham is now off

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
70   //    10 Jul 2019, 09:04 IST

Maxi Gomez was the second highest goal scorer for Celta Vigo last season
Maxi Gomez was the second highest goal scorer for Celta Vigo last season

What's the story?

West Ham's move to sign Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo is now off as could not agree on a payment structure with Celta.

In case you didn't know

West Ham had been in pole position to sign the 22-year-old striker from Celta Vigo with many reports suggesting that the hammers reportedly agreed on personal terms with the player.

The Hammers is reportedly short on attacking options following the recent move of Marko Arnautovic to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG. The Austrian striker passed the medicals for the Chinese side in the weekend and is expected to be officially presented this week.

Earlier in the summer, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll left the Hammers with the former leaving for Deportivo Alaves while the latter's contract ended. This has left a big void in the Hammers' striking department.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports sources, West Ham's deal to sign Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez is reportedly off. The reports state that the Hammers have failed to agree on a payment structure to sign the 22-year-old after offering the £45 million release clause.

The 22-year-old had an impressive season at Celt Vigo last season as he helped his side steer clear of relegation. The Uruguayan striker made 36 appearances for the LaLiga side last season and was the team second highest goal scorer with 13 goals. The 22-year-old also made 5 assists in the season.

What's next

With West Ham unlikely to sign the 22-year-old, Maxi Gomez is now expected to make the move to LaLiga side Valencia. The Bats have reportedly offered cash plus players to Celta Vigo for the 22-year-old striker. Though West Ham have time left in the transfer window, they need to act fast to strengthen their squad.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Celta de Vigo Football West Ham United Manuel Pellegrini EPL Transfer News & Rumors
Advertisement
Premier League Transfer Rumours: West Ham United have bid accepted for Maxi Gomez
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Marko Arnautovic completes £22.4 million move to Shanghai SIPG
RELATED STORY
West Ham Transfer News: West Ham confirm the signing of Pablo Fornals
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: West Ham close to signing LaLiga star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: “My focus is fully on playing for West Ham"- United target addresses transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs West Ham Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: West Ham willing to sell £60 million French defender but demand a player in return
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2018-19 | Match preview, team news, venue, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v West Ham United Predicted XI- Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and West Ham injury news, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea drop points vs West Ham
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us