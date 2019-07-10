EPL transfer news: Maxi Gomez to West Ham is now off

Maxi Gomez was the second highest goal scorer for Celta Vigo last season

What's the story?

West Ham's move to sign Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo is now off as could not agree on a payment structure with Celta.

In case you didn't know

West Ham had been in pole position to sign the 22-year-old striker from Celta Vigo with many reports suggesting that the hammers reportedly agreed on personal terms with the player.

The Hammers is reportedly short on attacking options following the recent move of Marko Arnautovic to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG. The Austrian striker passed the medicals for the Chinese side in the weekend and is expected to be officially presented this week.

Earlier in the summer, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll left the Hammers with the former leaving for Deportivo Alaves while the latter's contract ended. This has left a big void in the Hammers' striking department.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports sources, West Ham's deal to sign Uruguayan striker Maxi Gomez is reportedly off. The reports state that the Hammers have failed to agree on a payment structure to sign the 22-year-old after offering the £45 million release clause.

The 22-year-old had an impressive season at Celt Vigo last season as he helped his side steer clear of relegation. The Uruguayan striker made 36 appearances for the LaLiga side last season and was the team second highest goal scorer with 13 goals. The 22-year-old also made 5 assists in the season.

What's next

With West Ham unlikely to sign the 22-year-old, Maxi Gomez is now expected to make the move to LaLiga side Valencia. The Bats have reportedly offered cash plus players to Celta Vigo for the 22-year-old striker. Though West Ham have time left in the transfer window, they need to act fast to strengthen their squad.