Manchester United want Real Madrid and Barcelona target, Galacticos eye deal for €355 million Premier League trio and more EPL Transfer News: May 4, 2019

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership!

Zidane on Pogba

Former France superstar Zinedine Zidane has spoken about a potential move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Zidane had previously praised his compatriot while the former Juventus star himself claimed that it would be a dream to play for the Galacticos.

As a result, a lot of stories have come up linking the French midfielder to Real Madrid. However, according to the Real Madrid manager himself, he praised Pogba because he is a good player and that there were many of those in the world of football.

"I said that he's a good player, but you could ask me about another player and I'd tell you the same thing," Zidane said at a press conference on Saturday.

He then added that he only “knows” him and that there is nothing more to it as he is still a player for the Red Devils. He further added that they will see which players move in and out of the club but that he didn’t ever make a definitive statement about the Frenchman.

"I said that he's a good player and also that I know him. I'm not going to say any more because if things work out well, you're excused, but if you say something daft...

"Pogba is a Manchester United player, he's a very good one but he plays for Manchester United.

Finally, he concluded by claiming that he won’t say anything for certain without the deals being done.

"We'll see at the end of the season who goes and who stays. I didn't say anything about us signing Pogba. I'm not going to say anything until things are done".

Madrid are touted to have a huge window in the summer transfer window as they are expected to bring in some big names in the summer.

