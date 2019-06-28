Premier League Transfer News: Ndombele price will increase to €80M if Spurs drag the deal further - Lyon President

Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Group F

What's the story?

Olympique Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has made it clear that star midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is likely to go up to €80 million if Tottenham Hotspur delay the signing further than next week.

The London club have been chasing the 22-year-old French international for some time but had their initial bid of €61 Million turned down by the Lyon management.

In case you didn't know...

Defensive midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been one of the breakout stars of this season's Ligue 1, starring in the heart of the Les Gones midfield with his physicality and metronomic passing. He has maintained an impressive 89% pass success rate across all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign, averaging 1.2 key passes and 1.5 long balls per game.

Having come through the Guingamp academy, Ndombele's performances even saw him break into the French national team, with manager Didier Deschamps awarding him his first international cap in October 2018 in a friendly match against Iceland.

The heart of the matter

As reported by The Telegraph, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is growing frustrated at Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy dragging his feet over a deal for Ndombele, refusing to up their initial offer of €61 Million.

“If I wait another 8 days, it will be €80m…Tottenham made us an opening offer worth €45m. Then, we discussed more. Nothing is done, I can assure you. We are not in a hurry either. Tanguy has shown his qualities with the French national team. He is one of our best players. How much is he worth? I do not know, but not just €45m.”

What's next?

As the chase for Ndombele continues, Mauricio Pochettino is also expected to announce the signing of 18-year-old Leeds winger Jack Clarke in a transfer deal worth €12 Million