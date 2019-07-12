×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League Transfer News: Spurs in talks to sell Toby Alderweireld to AS Roma

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
23   //    12 Jul 2019, 19:11 IST

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur professional) v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur professional) v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

According to a report from Sky Sports, AS Roma official Franco Baldini will travel to London and meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to negotiate a deal for Toby Alderweireld.

In case you didn't know...

Alderweireld made 46 appearances in the Premier League last season and has been on the radar of Italian giants since the departure of Kostas Manolas to Napoli for £30.3 million and Ivan Marcano to Porto.

Alderweireld signed for Spurs from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and played over 100 matches for the Lilywhites. The defensive duo of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen is regarded as one of the best in the Premier League.

In January 2019, the Londoners extended Alderweireld's contract, which is expected to keep him at the club until 2020.

The heart of the matter

As per the report via Sky Sports, AS Roma, who are reportedly on the brink of signing Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini for £18 million, have made the 30-year-old Belgian star their next summer transfer target.

The Italian club have to activate the release clause of £25million to secure the services of Toby Alderweireld. As the English transfer window is set to close on 8th August, Roma are determined to seal the signing of the Belgian as quickly as possible.

In order to complete the transfer, AS Roma official Franco Baldini will meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in London.

What's next?

Tottenham are currently practicing for their pre-season friendlies in Singapore. On 21st July, Juventus will face Tottenham Hotspur at the Singapore National Stadium.

On the other hand, AS Roma's first pre-season friendly against LOSC Lille is scheduled for 8th August. 

It'll be interesting to see if Spurs sign anyone to replace Alderweireld or place their faith in Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez to lead their backline alongside Jan Vertonghen.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur AS Roma Football Toby Alderweireld EPL Transfer News & Rumors Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Tottenham Transfer News: AS Roma looking to sign Toby Alderweireld 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Roma eyeing move for Tottenham midfielder
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham looking to buy Everton star defender for £50m to replace Toby Alderweireld
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs, Alderweireld to Man Utd update and more – May 17, 2018
RELATED STORY
3 players who might leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Former Reds defender urges the club to sign Alderweireld next season
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur Transfers: Where do Spurs need to strengthen in the summer?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 mistakes Tottenham committed against West Ham United
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners set to battle with Spurs for £50m Premier League defender this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us