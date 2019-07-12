Premier League Transfer News: Spurs in talks to sell Toby Alderweireld to AS Roma

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur professional) v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

According to a report from Sky Sports, AS Roma official Franco Baldini will travel to London and meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to negotiate a deal for Toby Alderweireld.

In case you didn't know...

Alderweireld made 46 appearances in the Premier League last season and has been on the radar of Italian giants since the departure of Kostas Manolas to Napoli for £30.3 million and Ivan Marcano to Porto.

Alderweireld signed for Spurs from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and played over 100 matches for the Lilywhites. The defensive duo of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen is regarded as one of the best in the Premier League.

In January 2019, the Londoners extended Alderweireld's contract, which is expected to keep him at the club until 2020.

The heart of the matter

As per the report via Sky Sports, AS Roma, who are reportedly on the brink of signing Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini for £18 million, have made the 30-year-old Belgian star their next summer transfer target.

The Italian club have to activate the release clause of £25million to secure the services of Toby Alderweireld. As the English transfer window is set to close on 8th August, Roma are determined to seal the signing of the Belgian as quickly as possible.

In order to complete the transfer, AS Roma official Franco Baldini will meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy in London.

What's next?

Tottenham are currently practicing for their pre-season friendlies in Singapore. On 21st July, Juventus will face Tottenham Hotspur at the Singapore National Stadium.

On the other hand, AS Roma's first pre-season friendly against LOSC Lille is scheduled for 8th August.

It'll be interesting to see if Spurs sign anyone to replace Alderweireld or place their faith in Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez to lead their backline alongside Jan Vertonghen.