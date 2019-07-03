×
EPL Transfer News: Tanguy Ndombele joins Tottenham Hotspur

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
49   //    03 Jul 2019, 00:06 IST

Tanguy Ndombele
Tanguy Ndombele

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur has officially signed Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a club record fee of around £65 million.

In case you didn't know

Tottenham Hotspur put an end to their streak of 537 days without signing a new player with a double announcement of 18-year-old highly rated midfielder Jack Clarke and now Tanguy Ndombele.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been rumoured to be on the way out of Olympique Lyon during the transfer window with a host of clubs including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur linked with the French international.

Tanguy Ndombele started his professional career at the Stade de la Licorne before joining Lyon in 2017, initially on loan, before making his move permanent the next season.

The 22-year-old Frenchman during his two seasons with Les Gones has made 96 appearances across all competitions and has scored 4 goals and registered 16 assists to his name.

Tanguy Ndombele also made his international debut for France last season, coming on as a substitute during the friendly against Iceland in October.

The heart of the matter

Tottenham Hotspur has officially announced the signing of 22-year-old midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon. The French international signed a 6-year contract with Spurs that will see the midfielder tied to the North London side till 2025.

The various report suggested that Tottenham Hotspur had to shelve around £65 million to secure the services of their target.

What's next?

Ndombele signing is a statement of intent from Spurs, which shows that they are ready to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title. New signing Tanguy Ndombele is expected to join the Spurs squad for pre-season training.

The North Londoners will finish their preseason tour at Munich in the Audi Cup, which is scheduled to take place on the 30th and 31st of July.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Olympique Lyonnais Football Tanguy Ndombele Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
Contact Us