EPL Transfer News: Wolves make Leander Dendoncker's deal permanent

Wolverhampton Wanderers have officially signed the 24-year-old

What's the story?

Wolverhampton Wanderers have officially signed 24-year-old Leander Dendoncker from RSC Anderlecht.

In case you didn't know...

Dendoncker joined Wolves from Anderlecht on a season long loan. The Belgian midfielder played a crucial role in Wolves' achievement in the Premier League in the 2018/19 season.

After initially struggling to adapt to the Premier League, Dendoncker forced his way into the starting eleven in the second half of the season. In all, Dendoncker made 19 appearances in the EPL and scored twice for his club.

The 24-year-old Belgian now becomes the second signing for the Wolves, after they completed the signing of Raul Jimenez back in April.

The heart of the matter

Wolverhampton Wanderers have officially announced the transfer of 24-year-old Belgian international from RSC Anderlecht. The defensive midfielder is said to have cost around £12 million.

Wolves' sporting director, Kenny Thelwell, talked about the impact the 24-year old has had at the club. He mentioned,

"He came in a bit later in the window and took time to settle and get used to the way in which we operate and play."

"But since he broke into the team he’s been terrific."

Thelwell also spoke about the attitude of the Belgian and why they decided to sign him. He explained,

"He’s very professional, very honest and very hard-working, so he fits the team perfectly."

"I believe a lot of the success we had in the second part of the season was down to a big contribution from him."

"There was always an obligation to turn Leander’s deal permanent, so we’re delighted it’s worked out the way it has."

"He has been a welcome addition to the group."

Loan ➡️ Permanent



Leander Dendoncker is now officially a Wolves player after being on loan for the 2018/19 season.



🇧🇪🐺 pic.twitter.com/z1UsNfxH1N — Wolves (@Wolves) July 1, 2019

What's next?

Nuno Espirito Santo and the club have been relatively quiet in this transfer window but they are expected to add a few names to boost the squad.