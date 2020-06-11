EPL transfer round-up: Arsenal eye Jovic, Chelsea tipped to complete double signing, Manchester City in Havertz talks and more

EPL transfer rumours are in full flow. With clubs planning on how to strengthen their squad, it is clear that the summer transfer window will be impacted by COVID-19.

EPL giants linked with a move for Real Madrid striker

Luka Jovic hasn't justified his price tag

Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, claim Sport.

Serbian Jovic joined Real Madrid last summer for a reported fee of €60 million. However, he has not been able to replicate his Eintracht Frankfurt form with Los Blancos.

The 22-year old has scored two goals in 24 appearances for the club. Off-the-field issues, including breaking lockdown rules, have not gone down well with the Madrid hierarchy.

And now it looks as if they would be willing to cut their losses. Jovic has been linked with moves to AC Milan and EPL club Manchester United. Additionally, Arsenal might be interested in a loan deal for the player, as a potential replacement for either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette. Both of them have been linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Manchester City join the race for Havertz

Kai Havertz in action for Bayer Leverkusen

EPL defending champions Manchester City have been tracking Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz for over a year now, reports suggest.

The 21-year old Havertz has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga for the last couple of seasons. This season, the midfielder has been involved in 23 goals in 38 games for Bayer Leverkusen.

Kai Havertz (21) has been on City's radar for over a year as his versatility and sharp brain have huge appeal to #ManCity.



Havertz would be an ideal signing if Leroy Sane finally makes his move to Bayern Munich.



[@DeanJonesBR] pic.twitter.com/SqhJ3D0KHo — City Chief (@City_Chief) June 10, 2020

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and EPL clubs Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all expressed an interest in signing the German.

Manchester City's interest, however, is dependent upon the departure of Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea intensify efforts to sign Chilwell

Ben Chilwell could be on his way to Chelsea

EPL side Chelsea would be willing to let go of four players to fund a move for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, suggest The Times.

Chilwell is a long-term target for Chelsea. To get him, the Blues are willing to let go of Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen.

It is expected that Chelsea will have to pay a fee similar to what Manchester United paid Leicester City to get Harry Maguire last summer. Alex Telles and Nicolas Tagliafico are the other options for left-back that Chelsea are currently considering.

Onana keen to link up with Ziyech at Stamford Bridge?

Andre Onana is on Chelsea's radar.

The spending hasn't stopped for EPL club Chelsea.

The Timo Werner move is getting closer and closer, while Hakim Ziyech has already agreed on a deal. While negotiations are ongoing for Ben Chilwell, Chelsea have identified Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana as a potential signing.

Chelsea and PSG to battle for Andre Onana from Ajax, the transfer is rumoured to be £27million.



Frank Lampard dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga to the bench in January and February - since then the #CFC manager has been on the lookout for a new keeper.



[Daily Mail] #Ajax #PL #Transfers pic.twitter.com/1bOzmHLQSH — PILA (@PILASports) June 11, 2020

Kepa Arrizabalaga's Chelsea career so far has been controversial, to say the least. And with a host of poor performances last season, there is a high chance he might be replaced.

Andre Onana is on top of the list for potential goalkeeping options for Chelsea, according to reports. Ajax would be happy to let him go for a rumoured fee of £27 million.