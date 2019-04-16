Liverpool want Vinicius Jr. in exchange for superstar, Manchester United set to pay Serie A star’s release clause and more: EPL Transfer Roundup, April 16, 2019

Levante UD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the Premier League transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premiership.

Minto on Pogba

Former Chelsea star Scott Minto believes that Manchester United should not sell Paul Pogba even if he wants to leave. While he thinks that the Frenchman might want to go to Real Madrid, the Red Devils have the power to keep him.

He added that the Frenchman should be kept for another season now that Jose Mourinho isn’t at the club. As a result, they could judge him on his performances next season and should he still not impress, they could then look for other options after selling him to Real Madrid.

“Does he want to go there [to Real Madrid]? Maybe. But Manchester United have it in their power to say, ‘I’m sorry, you’re not going anywhere.’ And I think they should.

“I think he should be given one more full season without Jose Mourinho to say, ‘Let’s judge him on this.’ Post-World Cup, I’ve talked about how it’s a really difficult time mentally and physically for the players.

“Next season I think if he doesn’t perform the way he should then perhaps they should start looking for someone else, giving him to Real Madrid and getting lots of money in and bring in some top-class other midfielders.”

Minto thinks that Pogba had a negative influence at the club when Jose Mourinho was there but now that the Portuguese is not there, the Frenchman could try to fulfil his potential.

“Paul Pogba now is not having a negative influence on United. He was when there was a spat with Jose Mourinho, that’s gone now.

“We’re talking about getting Pogba to fulfil his potential and be one of, if not the, best midfielder in the world.”

