EPL transfer target Sancho breaks Borussia Dortmund record

Former EPL winger Jadon Sancho has made headlines for over a year now with several English Premier League clubs targeting a big-money move for him. The Englishman has had an unbelievable season so far, registering his best-ever figures in a campaign with fixtures yet to be played.

Borussia Dortmund took on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, and Sancho was left on the bench once again by Lucien Favre. The former EPL winger then came onto the pitch with less than 30 minutes to play. Sancho had an immediate impact on the game and drew a yellow card-worthy foul from the opponents' captain John Brooks. The Manchester United target went on to light up the Volkswagen Arena with some scintillating bits of play.

16 assists and 14 goals.



Jadon Sancho is the first Bundesliga player to be directly involved in 30 goals this season 💥 pic.twitter.com/glLmBWVFBH — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 23, 2020

Sancho went on to set up Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi for the second goal of the game in the 78th minute, all but sealing three points.

This was a landmark assist for the former Manchester City winger as it was his 16th for the season. This is the highest tally for a single campaign ever registered by a Borussia Dortmund player since the beginning of data collection in 2004-05. In that period, Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan — formerly of the Black and Yellows — held this record for his 15 assists in the 2015/16 season.

16 - Jadon @Sanchooo10 has assisted 16 goals in the current #Bundesliga season, setting a new record for a @BlackYellow player since the beginning of detailed data collection in 2004-05. Master. #WOBBVB pic.twitter.com/8JAPr6qzLX — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 23, 2020

Sancho is just four assists shy of matching the current Bundesliga record for the most number of assists in a single campaign. Current EPL ace Kevin De Bruyne's record-shattering 2014/15 season saw him set up 20 goals for his teammates, the highest figures recorded in the German top-flight.

With his assist for Hakimi's 78th-minute goal, Sancho has also taken his figures for the current Bundesliga season to 14 goals and 16 assists. This takes the EPL transfer target's goal involvements in the 2019/20 campaign to 30, making him the first player to reach that figure in Germany this year.

EPL giants United, Chelsea and more set to battle for Sancho

Sancho has been linked to the likes of Chelsea and United

Sancho has been linked to several clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and his former club Man City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side appear to be the most active club in terms of trying to land the English star as noted by several journalists.

The former City winger left the EPL three years ago as he was unsatisfied with the amount of game time that was on offer at the Etihad Stadium. This move coincided with the departure of Ousmane Dembélé from Dortmund to Barcelona in a deal worth upwards of £105m.

Dortmund reinvested that money with smart acquisitions, including that of Sancho from the EPL for a mere £8. Worth over ten times that figure now, Dortmund will look to make a handsome profit from his sale should any EPL club meet their demands.

Sancho's move to Germany coincided with Dembélé's departure to Barcelona

Chelsea have already completed the signing of Ajax star Hakim Ziyech but are reportedly after Sancho as well to strengthen their attack. The Dortmund winger shares an excellent relationship with several players from these clubs due to their English connection.

If reports are to be believed, Sancho's days at the Signal Iduna Park are numbered with an EPL return on the horizon. Only time will tell if it will be a move to the red half of Manchester or elsewhere.