Premier League 2018-19: 4 predictions for Gameweek 2

The English Premier League remains the most watched and competitive football league in the world. It is the world's most valuable league, grossing 4 billion dollars a year in revenue. Unsurprisingly then, it is also the football league that spends the most on player transfers.

Last summer, the Premier League teams spent a staggering 1.4 billion euros on transfers to attract players to the league. This year seems to be no different, with the PL teams spending 1.2 billion dollars so far on transfers.

With teams actively spending on the transfer market, this season promises to be highly competitive. Several of the teams who finished in the top six of the league table last year have made sweeping changes in their squad.

Week 1 provided a lot of action and goals, and also some unexpected and disappointing performances. Arsenal lost their first match, against Manchester City at home, while Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool all recorded their first wins.

We look forward to another exciting round of matches this week as Chelsea meet Arsenal at Stamford Bridge and Manchester City meet Huddersfield. Here, we preview the Week 2 matches of the Premier League and try to predict the results.

#1. Chelsea vs Arsenal

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

This is undoubtedly the marquee fixture of Week 2 in the Premier League and perhaps the most competitive. Chelsea have three points to fight for while Arsenal have their season and pride to fight for.

After losing their first match against Manchester City, Arsenal cannot afford to lose once again to Chelsea. Doing so will mount unnecessary pressure on them as the season progresses, and will also undoubtedly make their long-term objectives harder to achieve.

But history and current performance indicate Chelsea have the upper hand in the fixture. Since the 2008 season, Chelsea have won 11 out of their 20 league matches against Arsenal, lost four times against them, and have drawn on five occasions.

The most damning of all is the fact that the last time Arsenal won against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was way back in the 2011-2012 season.

Another thing going for Chelsea is the strong start and momentum they have garnered after their win against Huddersfield last weekend. Arsenal, on the other hand, lost their first Premier League match against Manchester City; that result will be a major blow to their confidence going into Saturday's match.

Between the two sides, Chelsea will have players riding a huge wave of confidence, and they are likely to come out victorious at the end of the match.

I predict a 3-1 win for Chelsea.

