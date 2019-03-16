×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United News: Eric Bailly gives fitness update ahead of FA Cup quarterfinal against Wolves

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
170   //    16 Mar 2019, 22:27 IST

Does Bailly have a future at the club?
Does Bailly have a future at the club?

What's the story?

Manchester United is set to face Wolves in the FA Cup quarterfinal. Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly has declared himself fit to face Wolves.

In case you didn't know...

The Manchester United centre-back has struggled for form and fitness throughout the season. Bailly had a horrible 36 minutes in Paris against PSG before he had to come off due to an injury.

The heart of the matter

Eric Bailly had the following to say when asked about his fitness: [H/T MEN]

"Yeah, I'm good, Now, I'm good. I want to keep working, give my best for my team-mates and, when it is my turn, I try to play well so I am staying in the team. We're still very confident because the team is now very good. The mentality is so good and the team works every day with the manager and the staff"

The 24-year-old took this as an opportunity to shower Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with praises. Bailly has not played a lot of minutes under Solskjaer but seems to be happy despite the lack of game time. The defender said:

"He speaks to everyone in the same way as players. Not everyone can play at the same time and it doesn't matter with Ole. You know, if you work hard and are focused, and we have all got that aim to be playing, then the mentality around the place is really, really positive at the moment. Even if you're not in the team, he treats you just as equal as the players who are playing."

What's next?

Eric Bailly is a talented defender but he needs to work on his fitness and form if he wants to be in the scheme of things for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Eric Bailly Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
Manchester United news: Anthony Martial will be available, Solskjaer gives major injury update ahead of the Arsenal game
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United should not sell Eric Bailly
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Bailly and Lindelof partnership
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's Predicted XI vs Wolves in the FA Cup
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive a big boost ahead of their clash against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
FA Cup 2018/19: Wolves vs Man United| Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United: Match preview, team news, predictions, venue & where to watch details | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Atletico defender could join United, Red Devils want €50m sensation, and more - 3rd January 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Brighton: Predicted XI and Team News | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Serie A's Virgil Van Dijk Who Would be Perfect for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us