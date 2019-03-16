Manchester United News: Eric Bailly gives fitness update ahead of FA Cup quarterfinal against Wolves

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 170 // 16 Mar 2019, 22:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Does Bailly have a future at the club?

What's the story?

Manchester United is set to face Wolves in the FA Cup quarterfinal. Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly has declared himself fit to face Wolves.

In case you didn't know...

The Manchester United centre-back has struggled for form and fitness throughout the season. Bailly had a horrible 36 minutes in Paris against PSG before he had to come off due to an injury.

The heart of the matter

Eric Bailly had the following to say when asked about his fitness: [H/T MEN]

"Yeah, I'm good, Now, I'm good. I want to keep working, give my best for my team-mates and, when it is my turn, I try to play well so I am staying in the team. We're still very confident because the team is now very good. The mentality is so good and the team works every day with the manager and the staff"

The 24-year-old took this as an opportunity to shower Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with praises. Bailly has not played a lot of minutes under Solskjaer but seems to be happy despite the lack of game time. The defender said:

"He speaks to everyone in the same way as players. Not everyone can play at the same time and it doesn't matter with Ole. You know, if you work hard and are focused, and we have all got that aim to be playing, then the mentality around the place is really, really positive at the moment. Even if you're not in the team, he treats you just as equal as the players who are playing."

What's next?

Eric Bailly is a talented defender but he needs to work on his fitness and form if he wants to be in the scheme of things for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.

Advertisement