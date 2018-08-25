Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Eric Bailly: Graeme Souness is a bit disrespectful

Suman Dey
CONTRIBUTOR
News
25 Aug 2018

Image result for eric bailly
Eric Bailly blats Neville and Souness for their comments.

Eric Bailly has blasted Gary Neville and Graeme Souness for their criticism after his performance in the defeat against Brighton. According to the Mirror, Bailly expressed his disappointment at the comments made saying that -

"I always take criticism well when they are constructive when they are there to help, and I like criticism but in a positive way."

"But what Graeme Souness said was a little bit disrespectful because it became so personal and it’s not the sort of criticism that can help a young player improve and become a better player."

He was visibly upset as by Gary Neville comments which he feels was discouraging and not good for the morale of young players like him. He said, "I think the criticism was a bit harsh, particularly from people who have played the game and have probably made mistakes themselves during their career."

Both Bailly and Lindelof were at fault for Brighton's three goals against United which had drawn criticism from all over the world.

However, Graeme Souness comments were a bit critical where he doubted if Bailly knows whether he is in New York or New Year. Gary Neville felt that both Bailly and Lindelof are not good enough to be in a title winning team.

When Bailly first arrived in the team, there were a lot of expectations from him because of his physicality and ruthlessness as a defender which he displayed at Villarreal. However, after a promising start to his first season, injuries hit him hard, and he somewhat went down the pecking order.

Jose Mourinho of all people will be hoping he gets his act right and shut down his critics with some stellar performances which would be pivotal for United in their top chances.

Contact Us Advertise with Us