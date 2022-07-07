Erik ten Hag enforces new rules for Manchester United players including ban on alcohol consumption as part of micro-management: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has laid down new laws for the players, according to a report circulated by The Mirror. He has taken control of the club ahead of his first season in charge of the Red Devils.

Ten Hag has informed the players of his expectations ahead of their pre-season trip to Thailand. In a set of rules that are aimed at bringing an unruly United squad to heel, the Dutch manager looks set to institute an era of discipline at the club.

Following the team’s horrible showing on all fronts last season, changes are desperately needed at the Theater of Dreams, and Ten Hag might provide them. In a bid to get the team running in the same direction, the former Ajax boss has instituted a few ground rules to get started.

Erik ten Hag in training: "Making too many mistakes.."Notice how he's been taking them on one-touch, quick-passing football?Reminds me when he said "good is not good enough. The intention is to play fantastic football and win".https://t.co/yFNrueetrE

Ten Hag is famed for his micro-management and has already banned alcohol and overhauled the team’s menu. He has also informed players that they will be dropped if they turn up late for training or team meetings regardless of their reputation.

Manchester United fans will hope that this new stricter approach can help the team get back on track. With the season still not far away, Ten Hag will hope the players can quickly come to terms with his demands and help remedy the poor season the fans endured last campaign.

Manchester United prepared to sell Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

While Ten Hag have set up rules at Old Trafford, they might not apply to their stalwart striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to leave United this summer. This is according to reports from 90min, which state that the Red Devils are now looking forward to a bid from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The report also sets Ronaldo's value at just £15 million, which is something Manchester United are reportedly willing to accept. However, the Blues will have to pay Ronaldo's high wages, approximated to be over £400,000 per week. Jorge Mendes, the star's agent, has reportedly said Ronaldo would be willing to take a pay cut.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Fabrizio Romano: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a big fan of Erik ten Hag's work. For him, ten Hag is NOT the problem. The real problem is the project, signings, and many steps of Man Utd". Fabrizio Romano: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a big fan of Erik ten Hag's work. For him, ten Hag is NOT the problem. The real problem is the project, signings, and many steps of Man Utd". https://t.co/RUNMxVdEED

The Red Devils' failure to reach the Champions League reportedly had a strong impact on the star's decision to leave, and now the club are ready to let him go.

