Erik ten Hag identifies 2 transfer targets 'imperative' to his style of play at Manchester United: Reports

According to Metro UK, Erik Ten Hag has identified midfield signings as priorities in order for him to instill his playing style at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been widely linked with a move for Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong. The Dutch midfielder is at his best when playing at the base of the midfield and is perfectly capable of dictating the team’s tempo. He has spent three years at Barcelona who are willing to sell him in order to finance other signings.

The second midfielder that Erik Ten Hag has reportedly earmarked as priority is Brentford’s Christian Eriksen. The Denmark international is also an Ajax product and will be a free agent at the end of June.

Manchester United have already offered him a contract and Ten Hag is reportedly focussed on getting the two deals over thel line.

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan said the following to Sky Sports:

‘Erik Ten Hag has made it clear to the board that he wants Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen.”

He added:

“For his identity, role model and style at Man United, it’s all about those two players. He doesn’t want other players apart from those two.”

Manchester United to start off Erik ten Hag era with new-look midfield

Manchester United are in a difficult position when it comes to their midfield. A number of senior stars have announced their departures, and the new manager is expected to want personnel changes. The likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are all going to leave this window.

This means that apart from signings, the club will in all probability require a couple of youngsters to be promoted as well. James Garner appears to be the most viable option considering his successful loan spell at Nottingham. Hannibal Mejbri and Charlie Savage can also be expected to be regular first-team players next season.

Donny Van De Beek has already played under Ten Hag and his United career may finally take off after the arrival of the new coach.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Paul Pogba has addressed his frustrations with Manchester United in his new documentary 🗣️ "I came back from injury, they didn't help me"Paul Pogba has addressed his frustrations with Manchester United in his new documentary 🗣️ "I came back from injury, they didn't help me"Paul Pogba has addressed his frustrations with Manchester United in his new documentary 📹 https://t.co/MgbyH8pOe8

Consideringdefensive and attacking reinforcements also need to be made in the coming windows, the next few months have all the ingredients to become an exciting time for Manchester United fans in terms of in-coming players.