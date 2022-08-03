Erik ten Hag identifies 6 Manchester United stars who are surplus to requirements: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified six players who are surplus to requirements at the club under him.

As per The Mirror, the new Red Devils boss is looking to trim his squad and the first two casualties are likely to be Eric Bailly and Alex Telles.

After signing Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer, Ten Hag's side are now stacked with defenders.

The Premier League outfit currently have as many as seven options at centre-back and four at left-back.

Hence, it is essential for Manchester United to trim their squad down to a workable size.

The Mirror claims that Ten Hag wants to offload six defenders before the summer transfer window slams shut.

As reported by ESPN, both Bailly and Telles have attracted interest from Spanish La Liga side Sevilla.

ESPN has also claimed that AS Roma, now managed by former United manager Jose Mourinho, have also registered an interest in Bailly.

As per The Mirror, central defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones, as well as full-back duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams, have also been placed on the transfer list by Ten Hag.

The report claims that Manchester United are willing to offload their unwanted players either on loan or on a permanent basis.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are even willing to pay some of Telles' wages to ensure he departs this summer.

Both Telles and Bailly have two years left on their current deals and currently find themselves down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Telles finds himself behind Luke Shaw and new signing Tyrell Malacia. Meanwhile, Bailly has Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof ahead of him.

Manchester United are looking to sell in order to reinvest on new players

Manchester United have made just three new signings this summer in the form of Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, and Juan Mata have left the club after running down or terminating their contracts.

It is pretty evident that the Red Devils could benefit from a few more additions to their squad, but they must sell some players first.

Erik ten Hag has plenty of deadwood to get rid of which he needs to do before adding to the squad

As per The Mirror, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong remains their primary target for the summer alongside a forward, right-back and a back-up goalkeeper.

