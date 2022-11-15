Erik ten Hag informs Manchester United hierarchy that Cristiano Ronaldo should never play for the club again: Reports

Manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly informed Manchester United bosses that Cristiano Ronaldo should not play for the club again after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Following United's 2-1 Premier League win against Fulham on November 13, snippets of Ronaldo's interview with Morgan were released. The Portugal icon made comments about Ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, and Wayne Rooney among others.

Speaking to Morgan about the former Ajax boss, Manchester United's No. 7 said (h/t ESPNFC):

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

The aftermath was expected to be ruthless from the Red Devils' side. But the club have confirmed that they will wait for the interview to air in full before they make any decisions.

ESPN now reports that Ten Hag held a meeting with co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough on Monday (November 14). The Dutchman made it clear that the former Real Madrid attacker should not play for the club again.

Furthermore, some Manchester United players are said to be furious with the timing of when the snippets were made public. They came just hours after Alejandro Garnacho's late winner against Fulham.

Ronaldo has been punished twice by Ten Hag since the Dutchman replaced Ralf Rangnick at the managerial helm. He was first sanctioned after walking out before the full-time whistle in United's 1-1 pre-season draw against Rayo Vallecano in July.

Ronaldo was then suspended for the 1-1 draw against Chelsea after he repeated his walkout antics in the 2-0 league win over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo holds talks with Bayern Munich - Reports

According to Daily Mail (h/t Sky Sports), Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes, have held talks with Bayern Munich about a potential move.

The Bavarian giants failed to find a like-for-like replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona this summer. Ronaldo, 37, could be seen as a short-term solution to their problems up front.

It is expected that the Red Devils will allow Ronaldo to leave after his comments on Ten Hag. The former Juventus and Sporting CP forward still has more than seven months left on his contract at Old Trafford.

If he joins Bayern, the Bundesliga will be the fifth European league that Ronaldo will ply his trade in over the course of his illustrious career.

