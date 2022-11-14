"He finished his career, I'm still playing at a high level" - Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Wayne Rooney criticism and says he is 'looking better than him'

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a potshot at former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Rooney, who is currently the manager of MLS club D.C. United, has notably criticized Ronaldo in recent months. His latest comments were directed towards the Portugal icon's behavior under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Manchester United No. 7 has walked out of the stadium before the full-time whistle on multiple occasions with the Dutchman in charge. Rooney told talkSPORT:

"For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he will be an asset. If he doesn’t, it will become an unwanted distraction."

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a scathing response to the England legend's constructive criticism. In a snippet of his interview with Morgan via the Sun, Ronaldo said (h/t GOAL):

"I don’t know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

His comments about Rooney's physical appearance are objectively distasteful. The English tactician retired from football in January 2021 after giving up his role as player-manager of Derby County to become the permanent manager of the Rams.

Players come under scrutiny from fans and pundits almost daily. For someone like Ronaldo, who is an idol to millions of young people around the world, perhaps there is a better way to respond to criticism.

He also took a jibe at former interim manager of United, Ralf Rangnick, and current boss Erik ten Hag. The former Real Madrid attacker said he had no idea who the Austrian was before he arrived at Old Trafford.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ Stating the obvious here, but Wayne Rooney has and always will be a bigger Manchester United legend than Ronaldo Stating the obvious here, but Wayne Rooney has and always will be a bigger Manchester United legend than Ronaldo

As for the latter, the Portuguese made it clear he had 'no respect' for the Dutchman.

End of the road for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

It is hard to imagine Cristiano Ronaldo making such explosive comments without having his short-term future secured.

It remains to be seen how Manchester United will respond to this and if his contract is terminated - which won't be a surprising outcome. Ronaldo notably failed to find a UEFA Champions League club this summer when he tried to force an exit.

Perhaps superagent Jorge Mendes has secured his next destination ahead of the January transfer window. Ronaldo's comments were carefully kept under wraps and released only when Manchester United played their last match before the World Cup break.

This could be a hint that he is ready to sever his ties with the club as soon as possible. United's reaction will be known in due time.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes