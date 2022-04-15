Erik ten Hag keen on signing Real Madrid target for Manchester United- Reports

Manchester United have been linked with a move for AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni. Real Madrid are also rumored to be considering a move for the French sensation this summer.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are expected to appoint Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager this summer. The Dutchman is believed to be a massive fan of Tchouameni and is eager to sign the defensive midfielder after taking over the reins at Manchester United.

Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2019. He became a regular starter for the club during the 2020-21 campaign, making 42 appearances and scoring three goals for the French club in all competitions.

The midfielder narrowly missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020. He was, however, part of the French team that won the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League last year. The 22-year-old has continued his fine form this season. His performances have caught the attention of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Ralf Rangnick's side are expected to prioritize signing a midfielder this summer. The Red Devils are bracing themselves for the departure of Paul Pogba, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Tchouameni's ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder makes him the ideal transfer target for the Premier League giants.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are eager to sign a long-term replacement for Croatian midfielder Luka Modric. The 36-year-old is in the twilight of his career.

Aurelien Tchouameni could prefer a move to Real Madrid over Manchester United

Real Sociedad v AS Monaco: Group B - UEFA Europa League

Real Madrid have enjoyed a splendid 2021-22 campaign under Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos are currently at the top of the La Liga table, twelve points ahead of second-placed Barcelona. They also eliminated PSG and Chelsea on their way to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Spanish giants will be wary of the improvement Barcelona have shown under Xavi in recent months. The Catalan giants are attempting to build a dynasty and look set to mount a serious challenge for the league title next season. Real Madrid will therefore be keen to improve their squad this summer by making some statement signings.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are going through a period of uncertainty. The Red Devils are currently languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table and could miss out on next season's Champions League. The club are also expected to hire Erik ten Hag as their new manager, who is likely to take time to implement his football philosophy and rebuild the team.

Aurelien Tchouameni could therefore prefer a move to Los Blancos over the Premier League giants this summer.

