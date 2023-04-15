Erik ten Hag ready to sell Manchester United fan favourite to sign Ajax star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering selling French forward Anthony Martial this summer, as manager Erik ten Hag plans a reunion with Ajax's Mohammed Kudus. Martial, who joined United from AS Monaco in 2015, has not lived up to his €60 million transfer fee, struggling with injuries and inconsistencies in form.

Despite flashes of brilliance, Martial's long-term fitness issues have made him an unreliable option for the number 9 position. In search of a new striker, Ten Hag has a list of potential targets, including Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani, and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Though Martial might have been expected to remain as a backup even if the club acquires a new striker, Manchester Evening News (via Football 365) suggests the club may sell him this summer.

Martial has only made 18 appearances across all competitions this season due to injuries.

In addition to Martial, United are also said to view club captain Harry Maguire as surplus to requirements.

Meanwhile, the Manchester United manager's interest in reuniting with Ajax forward Kudus is well-documented. The 22-year-old Ghana international is versatile, capable of playing anywhere in attack, and has been in top form this season, scoring 18 goals in 38 games across all competitions.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Kudus is one of several forwards on Ten Hag's radar.

Manchester United grapples with mounting injury concerns

Though Manchester United continue to show improvement this season, the club face mounting injury problems that could potentially hinder progress. The Evening Standard has provided updates on the injuries of key players.

Argentinian Lisandro Martinez suffered a severe injury during the Sevilla match and was assisted off the pitch by Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel. Manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Martinez will miss the remainder of the season and is expected to return in the summer.

French defender Raphael Varane has been experiencing issues for some time and was forced to leave the pitch as well. He will be absent for several upcoming games, with a potential return later this month.

Manchester United's top attacker this season, Marcus Rashford, has been ruled out of a few matches. Fans can expect to see him back on the pitch in May. Scott McTominay missed the recent draw against Sevilla but could return for the match against Forest on April 16. Similarly, Ten Hag is optimistic about Luke Shaw's availability for the Forest game following his recovery from injury.

Alejandro Garnacho, who has had a breakout season for United, suffered an ankle injury against Southampton in February. He could potentially return in end April or May. Lastly, Dutch player Donny van de Beek, who sustained a serious knee injury earlier this season, is not expected to play again until the summer.

