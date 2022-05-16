Erik ten Hag terminates Ajax deal 6 weeks early to start Manchester United job immediately: Reports

Erik ten Hag has terminated his contract with Ajax six weeks early to take charge of Manchester United immediately.

According to British journalist David McDonnell of The Mirror, the Dutchman is about to start his Old Trafford reign on Monday itself.

The 52-year-old is due to arrive in Manchester on Monday as per McDonnell, having taken charge of his final game as Ajax boss on Sunday with a 2-2 draw at Vitesse.

Ajax were already crowned Eredivisie champions last week. Ten Hag has confirmed that he won't be a part of their post-season trip to Curacao after the final game of the season.

David McDonnell @DiscoMirror @MirrorFootball Ten Hag has terminated his contract with Ajax six weeks early and will effectively start work at Man Utd tomorrow. He's expected in Manchester tomorrow #MUFC Ten Hag has terminated his contract with Ajax six weeks early and will effectively start work at Man Utd tomorrow. He's expected in Manchester tomorrow #MUFC @MirrorFootball

Ten Hag has suggested that there is a lot of work to be done at Manchester United and he will be focused on that. The Dutchman said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"Yes, there will be a party tomorrow [Monday] with the entire staff, but that will be it then. No, I will not be joining them [to Curacao]. That is correct, I think that's understandable."

"There's a lot of work to be done there [at United]. Of course. There's a lot of work at every club. A manager's job is especially focused on the preparations for next season. And there's a lot of work to be done in that regard."

"Regarding the staff, there are several things that need to be organised. And also regarding the team and over the next several days, or actually as of tomorrow [Monday], we will be focusing on that intensively."

Erik ten Hag will have an uphill task at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has taken up a massive challenge by accepting the Manchester United job and we will have to wait and see how he fares.

As per The Guardian, the Dutchman will hold discussions with the club's hierarchy regarding staff recruitment upon his arrival.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Erik ten Hag will be in England this week to begin internal discussions as Man United future manager, after first check in Amsterdam days ago. Ralf Rangnick will be in charge for Manchester United final game vs Crystal Palace, then he’ll work as consultant of the boardErik ten Hag will be in England this week to begin internal discussions as Man United future manager, after first check in Amsterdam days ago. Ralf Rangnick will be in charge for Manchester United final game vs Crystal Palace, then he’ll work as consultant of the board 🔴 #MUFC Erik ten Hag will be in England this week to begin internal discussions as Man United future manager, after first check in Amsterdam days ago.

The report claims that his assistant at Ajax, Mitchell van der Gaag, is being eyed by ten Hag as well as Steve McClaren, a former assistant to Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League right now and take on Crystal Palace on the final day, with Ralf Rangnick in charge.

A win guarantees them Europa League football next season but a loss could see them finish seventh.

Edited by S Chowdhury