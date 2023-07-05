Erik ten Hag wants to sign Real Madrid defender to strengthen Manchester United this summer: Reports

Erik ten Hag has reportedly asked Manchester United to sign Eder Militao from Real Madrid. The Dutch manager believes the center-back is who they need in the squad to challenge for titles.

As per a report in El Nacional, Militao is the latest on Manchester United's radar this summer. They are ready to do 'something crazy' to get the Brazilian from Real Madrid.

The Spanish publication added that Ten Hag is not interested in keeping skipper Harry Maguire in his squad and wants a replacement. The former Ajax manager has set sights on getting Militao as the ideal one to add to his squad.

Real Madrid signed Militao from FC Porto for a reported €50 million in 2019 and he has become a vital player for the club, making 142 appearances. He has won all available trophies, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to sell his top player. Militao's current contract expires in 2025.

The Red Devils, though, are hoping to get the Brazilian, just like they managed to get Casemiro last summer.

Harry Maguire wants to play more at Manchester United

Harry Maguire has admitted that he is not happy with the game time he has been getting under Erik ten Hag. The Englishman added that he was never in this position and is finding it hard to sit on the bench.

Manchester Evening News quoted him as saying:

"Listen, I'm not going to stand here and say I love it, or that I like it. I don't. I want to play every game and I have done for the last eight years of my career. Also I have to respect the manager and his decisions and also respect how good the competition is at centre-back at this club. It is, and I believe that."

He added:

"Of course I want to play every game and I'm sure if you spoke to our centre-backs in their roles, they are all experienced and have played at the top level and will all be disappointed when sat on the bench. That is the same for me."

Maguire started just 16 games across competitions for Manchester United last season. He has been listed as one of the players who is up for sale this summer.

Daily Mirror add that Ten Hag does not count on the former Leicester City man this season. Maguire's England captain Harry Kane has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Manchester United defender but Spurs are not interested in him.

Inter Milan were also looking to lure him in the winter window, as per Sky Italia.

