Erling Haaland would be ‘delighted’ to play alongside Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid plot blockbuster union: Reports

Erling Haaland would be delighted to play alongside Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid plot a blockbuster union, according to reports. Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months.

The Frenchman, who is in the final seven months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants, has been tipped to join Carlo Ancelotti's side on a free transfer next year.

Erling Haaland is another player who is expected to be at the centre of a transfer saga next summer. The Norway international reportedly has a release clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund that will become active in the summer. He has already attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

Real Madrid are among those linked with a move for Erling Haaland. However, there have been suggestions that Los Blancos are unlikely to sign both Kylian Mbappe and the Norwegian.

It has been said that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are reluctant to play for the same team as they look to establish themselves as the best players in the world. However, OK Diario [via Le 10 Sport] has now rubbished those claims.

(Source: 🗣 Javier Tebas: “Everything indicates that Kylian Mbappé will play for Real Madrid. I hope he and Haaland end up at Real Madrid or in a Spanish team. Real Madrid have the ability, thanks to their good management, to have both players.”(Source: @diarioas 🗣 Javier Tebas: “Everything indicates that Kylian Mbappé will play for Real Madrid. I hope he and Haaland end up at Real Madrid or in a Spanish team. Real Madrid have the ability, thanks to their good management, to have both players.”(Source: @diarioas) https://t.co/mnL6qUH24F

If the report is to be believed, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be playing together for Real Madrid soon. The two players reportedly have a good relationship, which could help the La Liga giants land them both in the summer.

How have Real Madrid targets Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland fared this season?

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been in fine form for PSG and Borussia Dortmund respectively this season. Real Madrid will be delighted with how the two are faring.

Kylian Mbappe has found the back of the net 13 times in 23 matches across all competitions so far this season. The France international has also provided a total of 14 assists for his PSG teammates.

Erling Haaland, on the other hand, has scored 19 goals from 15 matches so far this term while also providing five assists in the process. The striker, though, could not prevent Borussia Dortmund from bowing out of the Champions League.

At just 22 and 21 years of age, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have already established themselves as key stars for their respective teams. Many believe the two will take over as the best players in the world when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire.

