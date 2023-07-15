Erling Haaland flaunts new hairstyle as he shows up for EA FC 24 launch event in green pyjamas 

Erling Haaland rocked green pyjamas as he arrived at the launch of EA FC 24 in a nonchalant style. Haaland is one of the cover stars of the game that will be released on September 29. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Enzo Fernandez and Marcus Rashford are also on the cover.

Haaland had a sensational campaign for Manchester City during the 2022-23 season. The Norwegian scored 52 goals across competitions for Pep Guardiola's side. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Haaland is one of the cover stars of the game.

Alongside Haaland, the likes of Ronaldinho, Luis Figo, Didier Drogba, and more were also present in the EA FC 24 event.

After being nominated as one of the cover stars for the game, Erling Haaland expressed his delight on social media as he wrote on Twitter:

"Every footballer dreams of this. Proud to be on the cover for the first season of a new era @EASPORTSFC #FC24."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldinho, Haaland, Figo and Drogba EA Sports FC launch 🤩



What a front four this would be!

Haaland is currently enjoying his off-season after a remarkable campaign with Manchester City. The superstar striker was previously spotted spending some quality time in Ibiza.

When Erling Haaland named Cristiano Ronaldo as a player whom he studies

Erling Haaland is world football's most prolific goalscorer at the moment. The Norwegian was relentless during the 2022-23 campaign. He has been a phenomenal goalscorer ever since capturing the imagination of the football world.

His movement inside the box and finishing ability are second to none. He is somewhat akin to Cristiano Ronaldo in that aspect. Haaland even said that he follows the Portuguese attacker to implement his style to his game.

Speaking on the matter, the former Borussia Dortmund star said ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan (via Daily Star):

“For me the best at this (movement in the penalty box) is Cristiano. Because he takes a movement, and another one, then he goes. I’ve been watching him a little bit in games and so on. Also with him the timing and the finishing, that’s why he’s been scoring so many goals.”

Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the history of football according to IFFHS. His consistency for more than 15 years is something incredible. Haaland might have chosen the right mentor if he follows the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's style.