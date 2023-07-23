Erling Haaland reacts on social media as Manchester City defeat Yokohama F Marinos 5-3 in pre-season friendly

Starting their Asia tour with flair, Manchester City pulled off an electrifying 5-3 comeback win against Yokohama F. Marinos, with Erling Haaland scoring two goals.

In the aftermath of the spirited win, Haaland shared his exuberance on Twitter, echoing:

"Starting pre-season the right way! ✔️🇯🇵".

Shockwaves rippled through City's fans when the prestigious J1 League champions surged ahead 2-0 with Anderson Lopes and Ken Matsubara scoring. But in football, it isn't over until the final whistle blows.

John Stones turned the tide with a swift conversion from inside the box. This came after an intelligent play involving Julian Alvarez and skipper Kyle Walker. Alvarez added his name to the scoresheet by capitalising on a lapse from F. Marinos, leveling the score before halftime.

Pep Guardiola swapped all 10 outfield players at halftime, adjusting the rhythm of his team. The subsequent moments of the game became the Erling Haaland show. Within seven minutes post the break, Haaland had the ball in the net, showcasing his trademark turn-and-shoot.

As if on cue, Rodri curled a stunner, giving Manchester City the lead. Although Kenta Inoue of F. Marinos managed to decrease the deficit, Haaland was there yet again, tapping in from Joao Cancelo's precise cross.

Manchester City prepare lucrative contract for Bernardo Silva amidst Barcelona interest

Manchester City have rolled out the big guns by offering Bernardo Silva a lucrative contract extension potentially tying him down until 2027. At 28 and in his prime, Silva's dance card has been full. Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Al Hilal, and notably, Barcelona, have been vying for his signature.

Barcelona's interest in Silva isn't just passing fancy. The Blaugrana have had the Portuguese sensation on their radar for a long time. What's more, recent reports suggest that if Silva were to make a move away from the Etihad, Camp Nou would be his top pick.

However, Silva won't be allowed to depart on a whim. Anyone eyeing the Manchester City midfielder should be ready to loosen their purse strings to the tune of a whopping €80 million. This does little to help the Blaugrana, who are in deep fiscal trouble and will be unable to raise the funds required to snag their target.

Reports from SPORT (Via Barca Universal) also suggest that Manchester City, in a strategic maneuver to keep Barcelona at bay, is contemplating an enhanced contract for Silva, potentially raising his annual earnings to a magnificent €18 million.