It's better that people don't know the truth: Ernesto Valverde on arguments with Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has reflected on his spell at Camp Nou and addressed the rumored arguments he had with Lionel Messi. Although the Spaniard didn't deny that a misunderstanding existed between the pair, he refused to reveal what happened behind the scenes.

The tactician was quoted as saying:

"I can't say what happened. It's part of the mystique. It's better that people don't know what we're like and think we know it all. It's better that people don't know the truth."

Did you ever have strong arguments with the dressing room's heavyweights including Leo Messi?



Ernesto Valverde and Lionel Messi worked together at Barcelona for two and a half years. Despite the duo enjoying a successful stint together, it never looked like they had the best of relationships.

There were rumors of a clash between the player and the manager, with tensions reportedly high during the 2019-2020 season. Many believe it was due to disagreements over tactics while others think Barcelona's humiliating exits from the Champions League under the tactician was the cause for the unrest.

Valverde was appointed the Blaugrana's manager in the summer of 2017. He had a successful run, especially in domestic competitions, winning two La Liga titles, one Copa Del Rey trophy and one Spanish Super Cup.

However, the Spaniard's spell at Camp Nou was tarnished by his failure to lead the club to Champions League glory. He was eventually sacked midway through the 2019-2020 campaign and has been out of management ever since.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has left Barcelona this summer. The Catalan giants couldn't afford to tie the attacker to a new deal due to their financial constraints and Messi ended up making the switch to Paris Saint Germain.

Lionel Messi and Ernesto Valverde are now part of a bygone era at Barcelona.

With Lionel Messi in the past, Barcelona are in a new era

It was the end of an era at Barcelona as Lionel Messi bid farewell to the club this summer after 21 years. His departure was undeniably a big loss but the Blaugrana aren't living in the past.

A new era will begin at Camp Nou, with Barca's ship of youngsters and a couple of veterans being steered by manager Ronald Koeman. The team produced a resounding performance in their league opener against Real Sociedad last weekend, earning a 4-2 victory to kick-start the post-Messi era in high spirits.

