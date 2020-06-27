ESL vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's La Liga match - June 28th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help pick your fantasy side for the ESL vs RM football match.

Real Madrid is currently the favourite to win La Liga and will look to consolidate its position at the top of the table against Espanyol.

Real Madrid is currently at the top of the La Liga table

Spanish league leaders Real Madrid will look to maintain their position at the top of the table when they visit a relegation-threatened Espanyol side in Barcelona later this week.

Irrespective of Barcelona's result against a formidable Celta Vigo side, Real Madrid will stay in the first place in the table with a win over Espanyol.

Los Blancos is riding high on confidence after an excellent win over Mallorca earlier this week. The Spanish giants will look to extend their winning run in La Liga and go into the match as favourites. Espanyol does not have a good record against Real Madrid and has suffered a miserable season so far.

Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy will not be available for this match but Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro will make his way back into the side after serving his one-match ban against Mallorca.

ESL vs RM Squads

RCD Espanyol: Diego Lopez, Oier Olazabal; Javi Lopez, David Lopez, Leandro Cabrera, Adria Pedrosa, Pipa, Bernardo Espinosa, Naldo, Fernando Calero, Victor Gomez, Roman Tugarinov; Oscar Melendo, Iturraspe, Marc Roca, Sergi Darder, Adri Embarba, Victor Sanchez, Pol Lozano, Nico Melamed, Dani Villahermosa; Wu Lei, Raul de Tomas, Victor Zampuzano, Jonathan Calleri

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Javi Hernández; Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, James Rodriguez, Isco, Brahim Diaz; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo

ESL vs RM Playing XI

RCD Espanyol: Diego Lopez; Javi Lopez, David Lopez, Leandro Cabrera, Adria Pedrosa; Iturraspe, Marc Roca, Sergi Darder, Adri Embarba; Wu Lei, Raul de Tomas

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Match Details

Match: RCD Espanyol vs Real Madrid

Date: June 29th, 2020 at 1.30 AM IST

Venue: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona

ESL vs RM Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

ESL vs RM Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Thibaut Courtois; Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Adria Pedrosa; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marc Roca, Adri Embarba; Karim Benzema, Wu Lei

Captain - Karim Benzema, Vice-captain - Sergio Ramos

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Thibaut Courtois; Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Adria Pedrosa; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marc Roca, Adri Embarba, Marco Asensio; Karim Benzema, Wu Lei

Captain - Karim Benzema, Vice-captain - Sergio Ramos

