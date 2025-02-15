Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Basque giants eased past Girona by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The Catalan side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Espanyol have an impressive recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 19 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 16 victories.

Espanyol have lost three of their last four matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga - one more defeat than they had suffered in the 10 such games preceding this run.

After a run of nine defeats in 10 matches away from home against Espanyol in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have remained unbeaten in five of their last six such games.

Espanyol are unbeaten in their last six matches at home in La Liga and have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in La Liga.

Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad at their disposal and have made commendable progress under Ernesto Valverde this season. Oihan Sancet scored a brilliant hat-trick in his previous game and will look to repeat the feat this weekend.

Espanyol have been in poor form this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Espanyol vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

