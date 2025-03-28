Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Colchoneros slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Catalan side defeated Barcelona Atletic by a 5-0 margin in the Copa Catalunya last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Espanyol and have won 18 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 12 victories.

Espanyol are winless in their last seven matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - their longest such run against Los Colchoneros in the competition since 1986.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last three matches away from home against Espanyol in La Liga - their joint-longest such run against them since the turn of the century.

Atletico Madrid have played out draws in their last three matches against Espanyol in La Liga and could play four consecutive such results against the same opponent in the competition for the sixth time in their history.

Espanyol are unbeaten in their last eight home games in La Liga.

Ad

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving Barcelona and Real Madrid in the title race. Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Espanyol have improved in recent weeks but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Espanyol 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback