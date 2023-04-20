Espanyol vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Cadiz lock horns with a struggling Espanyol side in an important encounter at the Cornella El Prat on Friday.

Espanyol vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to work hard to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have been in abysmal form this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Real Betis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Espanyol vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Espanyol have a slight edge in recent games against Cadiz and have won five out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's four victories.

Espanyol are unbeaten in their last three games against Cadiz in La Liga but have played out draws by a 2-2 scoreline in each of their last two such games.

After a run of only one victory in nine games away from home against Espanyol in La Liga Cadiz have won two of their last three such matches in the competition.

After a run of only one defeat in 16 home games played on a Friday in La Liga, Espanyol have lost their last two such matches in the competition.

Espanyol have lost their last six La Liga matches while scoring in each of these games - the longest such run in the history of the competition.

Espanyol vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz have shown flashes of their potential in recent weeks but are in desperate need of a consistent run of results. The away side were outclassed by a superior Real Madrid squad last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Espanyol face a daunting relegation battle this season and cannot afford another debacle this week. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and will likely play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Cadiz

Espanyol vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Espanyol to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Chris Ramos to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes