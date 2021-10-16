Espanyol vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Espanyol take on Cadiz on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Cadiz are in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Rayo Vallecano earlier this month and will need to bounce back in this match.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have shown flashes of brilliance this season. The Catalans stunned Real Madrid in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Espanyol vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Espanyol and Cadiz are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of a total of eight matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in July this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Espanyol. Both teams have improved over the past year and will want to win this game.

Espanyol form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-D-L

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: D-L-D-W-L

Espanyol vs Cadiz Team News

Espanyol need to win this game

Espanyol

Javier Puado is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Yangel Herrera, Fernando Calero, and Miguel Llambrich have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Javier Puado

Doubtful: Yangel Herrera, Fernando Calero, Miguel Llambrich

Suspended: None

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Jon Ander Garrido is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jose Mari and Fali have recovered from their knocks and should be available for selection.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Espanyol vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Oscar Gil; Keidi Bare, Sergi Darder; Aleix Vidal, Adrian Embarba, Oscar Melendo; Raul de Tomas

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Fali, Iza; Jens Jonsson, Tomas Alarcon, Alex Fernandez, Salvi Sanchez; Milutin Osmajic, Alvaro Negredo

Espanyol vs Cadiz Prediction

Espanyol have been fairly impressive in recent weeks and pulled off a stunning result against Real Madrid this month. The Catalan outfit has improved in recent weeks and will want to build momentum ahead of a challenging few weeks.

Also Read

Cadiz can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Monday.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Cadiz

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi